The striker has scored nine goals in his last ten home games. There is also a curious fact to highlight: Spalletti’s team never lost in the league on Tuesday

The championship restarts from the midweek round. Napoli-Empoli opens the fourteenth matchday of Serie A: kick-off at Maradona on Tuesday at 18.30. Spalletti’s team beat Atalanta 2-1, the Tuscans also won 1-0 against Sassuolo.

You can’t go to Maradona — Napoli have remained unbeaten in their last nine Serie A home games: the balance sheet says seven wins, including the most recent four, and two draws. The Azzurri have not won five home games in a row in the league since October 2021. Spalletti’s team could win 10 matches in a row in Serie A for the third time in its history, after 13 successes between April and October 2017 and 10 between December 2017 and February 2018 (both with Maurizio Sarri on the bench ). Sign 1 is proposed 1.19 by Netbet and Novibet, 1.17 according to Planetwin.

Tuesday brings good to Napoli — There is a curious fact to underline: Napoli have not drawn any of the last seven games played on Tuesday in the league (6W, 1P). And he’s even stumbled upon this day of the week at home. There are five wins and one draw, always with at least two goals scored. Even though Empoli have drawn three of their last five away matches in Serie A (1W, 1P), as many draws as in the previous ten away games (1W, 6P). The X sign is rated at odds of 8 by Bet365, 7.50 for Goldbet and Better. See also 1 metropolis and 3 counties in the Tokyo Olympic capital will have empty matches

A few numbers — Napoli have lost all their last three league games against Empoli: it is one of the three longest open negative series for Osimhen and his teammates. At the Maradona the Azzurri have won six of the nine matches against the Tuscans (1N, 2P), but lost the most recent one, last December 12, with a goal from Cutrone. However, the offer of sign 2 remains high: even 17 for Betfair and 888Sport, 16 according to Leovegas.

The tip: 1 + No Gol — Spalletti’s team cannot make mistakes in front of their audience. He will face an Empoli that has the second worst attack in the league with 10 goals scored, only Sampdoria has done worse with 6. This is why the 1 mark combined with the No Gol can be a good opportunity: 2.10 the evaluation of Bet365, 1.89 according to Goldbet and Better.

The quote — The Azzurri, on the other hand, have the best attack in the league with 32 goals scored, over two per game. Over 2.5 remains a concrete chance: 1.35 the evaluation of 888Sport and Leovegas, 1.32 according to Planetwin. Spalletti’s team is also the one to have scored the most goals in the first half: 16. Over 1.5 in the first 45 ‘is rated 1.95 by Sisal, 1.93 by 888Sport and Leovegas. See also FIA investigation on the 2021 cap budget: Red Bull does not add up. Furious Ferrari

In six matches, Napoli won the first fraction and scored the three points at the end. This possibility is offered 1.61 by Bet365, 1.51 according to Novibet and Netbet. The two teams are among those who kick the most corners in the game: six on average for Lobotka and his teammates, over four for the Tuscans. The Over 9.5 corner kicks are offered 1.72 by Bet365, 1.57 on Leovegas and 888Sport.

Possible markers — Victor Osimhen has scored 10 goals in his last nine A home games, including his first hat-trick against Sassuolo. Scorer at any time in the match is rated 1.66. The ex of the challenge is Piotr Zielinski: the Polish midfielder has played 63 games and scored five goals with the shirt of the Tuscans. Then he also scored a goal against his former team, in the 2-1 defeat of Napoli on 3 April 2019. Scorer at Maradona is worth 2.48.

Against Empoli, Raspadori also lights up: the last of his three braces in the league came precisely against the Tuscans, on January 9, 2022. A goal from the former Sassuolo is rated 2.08.

Probable formations — Spalletti will hardly be able to recover Kvaratskhelia, a possible starting shirt for Raspadori. In Empoli, Destro’s conditions are to be assessed, who went out due to injury after only six minutes against Sassuolo.

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Raspadori.