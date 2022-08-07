Home Sports Napoli-Espanyol 0-0: yawns and tension in the last friendly match of the Azzurri – Sport
Sports

Napoli-Espanyol 0-0: yawns and tension in the last friendly match of the Azzurri – Sport

by admin
Napoli-Espanyol 0-0: yawns and tension in the last friendly match of the Azzurri – Sport

Naples, 6 August 2022 – He is with one 0-0 that the curtain falls on the long journey of preparation for the summer Napoli which impacts the Espanyol at the end of a tense and nervous match on both fronts: a bit of a constant in the last few weeks experienced by the Azzurri, who perhaps also suffer from the impasse in the transfer market.

First half

Al 10′ Osimhen receives the close bank of Lozano but, face to face with The count , is hypnotized: the result is a corner in which the same duel is repeated, again won by the French goalkeeper. At 28 ‘the Nigerian, triggered by By Lorenzo try again: The count he saved himself in two halves before repeating himself in the 33rd minute after another attempt by the number 9. At 42 ‘he was seen for the first time Kvaratskhelia which he receives from Diamond center and download the right: Lecomte r pushes out with his feet.

Second half

L ‘Espanyol grows and touches the advantage in the scrum in the 51st minute: first the newcomer Contini and then Osimhen save the Napoli . On the overturning it is the Nigerian who tries, but his conclusion is not very high. At 63 ‘he goes much closer to the net Lozano , who receives the sphere after a triangulation and with a razor to cross touches the big target. After 10 ‘on the other front he shows up instead Koleosho who unloads a big left on the fly: Contini he is once again attentive and sends the ball over the crossbar. In fact, this is the last gasp of a challenge richer in nervousness on both sides than in emotions and football played.

See also  The Banco starts badly, gets up and takes victory and serenity

Read also – Venice, Covid outbreak: the latest

You may also like

The rookie Mazzini immediately on the podium Double...

The 2022 season of the Chinese three-person basketball...

Warm-up match-Pedrasa double ring + World Polukaku scored...

Friendlies, Valencia-Atalanta 2-1 –

Wolfsburg 2-2 Werder Bremen

Paltrinieri prepares the European Championships “I dream of...

Premier League-Jorginho shoots two teams, three injured, Chelsea...

In the Czech Republic, Massarenti at the top...

The stars are shining! 39 NBA players play...

A bad Inter is dominated by Villareal: ends...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy