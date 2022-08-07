Naples, 6 August 2022 – He is with one 0-0 that the curtain falls on the long journey of preparation for the summer Napoli which impacts the Espanyol at the end of a tense and nervous match on both fronts: a bit of a constant in the last few weeks experienced by the Azzurri, who perhaps also suffer from the impasse in the transfer market.

First half

Al 10′ Osimhen receives the close bank of Lozano but, face to face with The count , is hypnotized: the result is a corner in which the same duel is repeated, again won by the French goalkeeper. At 28 ‘the Nigerian, triggered by By Lorenzo try again: The count he saved himself in two halves before repeating himself in the 33rd minute after another attempt by the number 9. At 42 ‘he was seen for the first time Kvaratskhelia which he receives from Diamond center and download the right: Lecomte r pushes out with his feet.

Second half

L ‘Espanyol grows and touches the advantage in the scrum in the 51st minute: first the newcomer Contini and then Osimhen save the Napoli . On the overturning it is the Nigerian who tries, but his conclusion is not very high. At 63 ‘he goes much closer to the net Lozano , who receives the sphere after a triangulation and with a razor to cross touches the big target. After 10 ‘on the other front he shows up instead Koleosho who unloads a big left on the fly: Contini he is once again attentive and sends the ball over the crossbar. In fact, this is the last gasp of a challenge richer in nervousness on both sides than in emotions and football played.

