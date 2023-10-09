Napoli Fiorentina, Garcia: ‘Not very aggressive, that’s not good’. Video

A “subdued” Napoli was defeated by Maradona, and he was the first to confirm Napoli’s poor performance Rudy Garcia: “It’s a defeat that leaves bitterness and frustration. We shouldn’t have conceded the first goal, it put us in difficulty, then the equalizing penalty scored before the break should have psychologically given us a shock. Then we had the 2-1 ball which the opposing goalkeeper saved on that great opportunity for Osimhen. We conceded the third goal because we all moved forward to try to equalize.”

What did Napoli miss? Garcia has clear ideas: “Aggression, first of all and in all departments. I’ve seen a lot of mistakes but mostly little aggression: when you lose at home like this, making only 4 fouls in the whole match, something is not right. Fiorentina pressed us high and put us in difficulty: they gave us a one-on-one with Osimhen who had the entire midfield in front of him and we didn’t exploit him. The first cross in the first half was made by Natan, and this too is normal. We have to also work on changing the game system, when we switch to 4-2-3-1. And even with the fresh players nothing changed, evidently it was a bad day for us.”

“The responsibility is mine again tonight”, concludes Garcia, “we missed a great opportunity to remain in third place and the objective will be to win again: until we are able to make 3 wins in a row we will continue to be so fluctuating in the standings too.”