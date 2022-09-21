MIlano

Napoli wins the direct clash with Milan with full merit, shakes off the Rossoneri and remains at the top of the table with Atalanta. A night to be framed for Spalletti’s men, who play a capital match. The game is unlocked only in the second half with a penalty kick granted to Napoli by the Var. Milan confirms that they are an excellent team and manages to equalize, but then is forced to yield in front of Simeone’s header. For the Rossoneri also a crossbar, in the final, hit with a sure shot by Kalulu at the height of a continuous but confused forcing. In the first half Milan was preferred for its dangerousness under the net. In fact, the Rossoneri are close to scoring twice. The first with Giroud at 13 ‘hitting the crossbar with a nice shot from Krunic’s cue and the second with Krunic himself, returning from a long injury, who called the goalkeeper Meret to a real miracle on one of his shots ahead at 28 ‘. Napoli became dangerous with some flashes of Kvarataskhelia. At 50 ‘it is the Georgian himself who gets the penalty for a foul by Dest. The referee first awards the corner kick, then the Var calls it back and opts for maximum punishment. Among the protests, on the spot, at 55 ‘, Politano goes who is not wrong. Milan reacts angrily to the disadvantage but in the first minutes they hit the grim defense of Napoli that does not allow space for the Rossoneri attack orphaned by Leao disqualified. Milan attacks but exposes themselves to the fast restarts of the Neapolitans. In the 69th minute, the Rossoneri’s great press was rewarded: Hernandez escaped to the left and crosses in the center of the area where Giroud insults everyone and turns on the net. At 78 ‘Napoli returned to the lead thanks to a great header by Simeone, good in the area to precede Tomori and deflect a perfect cross from Mario Rui into the net. At 86 ‘comes the crossbar from Kalulu, who is only in front of the goalkeeper, on a cross from Benaccer. The eight minutes of injury time are a Rossoneri siege but Napoli resist. –