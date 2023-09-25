Napoli, Garcia and the relationship with Osimhen and the team: the Sky club video

“I have already spoken to Osimhen, but this remains in the locker room”. Word of Rudy Garcia, coach of Italian champions Napoli who are still struggling to take off in Serie A. Third consecutive match without a win for the Azzurri, held back 0-0 in Bologna after the draw at Marassi and the home stop against Lazio. The one who remained empty in the last 270 minutes was Victor Osimhen, top scorer in the championship season but a negative protagonist at Dall’Ara: a post, a missed penalty and the controversial reaction towards the coach when he was replaced in the 86th minute. It had already happened with Kvaratskhelia in the final against Genoa, nervousness of the big names towards Garcia. “However, it is a wrong gesture – explains Marchegiani at Sky Calcio Club -, blatantly contesting a substitution a few minutes from the end”. I also agree Di Canio: “The aggravating factor is that he tells him what he should have done on a tactical level. This is extremely serious because it delegitimizes an important figure, then it is difficult to mend these situations”. A thought also shared by Bergomi, who adds: “This is the moment when the coach must demonstrate character. Garcia is also put in difficulty on the Raspadori issue that he has to play: he deployed him on the right, putting him in difficulty. And you never take Osimhen away with 5′ to go. He has to make choices even if it means leaving certain players out.”All the locker rooms after a big victory are difficult to manage“, the gloss of Caressa

What could be the turning point on a tactical level for Napoli? One possibility is the double striker with Osimhen and Raspadori: “Finding balance is not easy – explains Di Canio -, but if you want to be followed you have to create different relationships. He has to convince them, because players like Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia recognize authority. Do you remember Gasperini at Inter when he wanted to change things?”. Marchegiani noted another aspect of the Nigerian striker:”He is also much more blatant towards his teammates than before. Not having found the goal certainly made him nervous.” Caressa: “A public attack at a time like this… Now he will have to apologize to the coach. Otherwise it becomes unpleasant.” And Bergomi: “There’s something wrong. Take Di Lorenzo, who when he scores is a group on the bench. That’s a message. There is a problem and we need to intervene immediately. A face to face is enough to restore relationships“.

