Napoli goes, Inter equal: towards the round of 16 but in chiaroscuro

Inter and Napoli move into second place. Inzaghi was satisfied with the draw (0-= with Real Sociedad), seeking victory only in the last six minutes of injury time. A little little. Solid and compact, the Biscione team didn’t run a single risk throughout the match. The regret remains: if he had wanted to win it, he would have won it. But kept an eye on the championship, saving Lautaro, Barella, Bastoni and also Thuram (the best on the pitch) who was replaced in the last half hour for a good part of the match. Napoli returns to victory (2-0). There’s not much to get excited about, because Braga appeared really modest, especially in defense. But it’s important for Mazzarri, who had predicted this: “Now we need a string of victories, and I’m sure we’re capable of doing it.” And then don’t concede a goal, a refrain that the coach continued to repeat throughout the day. Clean sheet and Osimhen scored again, this is the first good news.

The reconstruction signed by Mazzarri

Now it was an exaggeration to say that Mazzarri risked a lot against Braga. Unlike Rudi Garcia, who after just two days had already made many turn up their noses, the coach from San Vincenzo still enjoys a lot of credit. He brought the locker room back together, re-establishing good relationships with the most representative men. AND in some places he even managed to make Spalletti’s Napoli look again. Of course, some misunderstandings have not disappeared. The void left by Kim, the authentic dominator of the penalty area with high balls, who instilled confidence in the entire department, from Rrahmani to Di Lorenzo, weighs heavily on this team. And in particular, his speed is missing, which allowed Spalletti to play with the defense high without suffering too many dangerous counterattacks. It’s incredible how much a system can help a player’s fortunes, given that Kim in Bayern, deployed with a less aggressive and lower defence, is having some difficulty in repeating last year’s levels. In any case, The Azzurri are clearly paying for the South Korean’s absence: they concede many goals from crosses into the area and suffer from counterattacks. The other problem that Mazzarri has to deal with is the decline that the team suffers in the second half: against Real, Inter and Juventus, the Neapolitans, after a good start, have always paid the price in the second halves.

The return of Osimhen

The match against Braga certainly couldn’t be one that makes your wrists tremble. First of all, Napoli had arrived with a qualification for the round of 16 already almost in the drawer: the advantage of three points in the standings and the favor of direct clashes (2-1 victory in Portugal) left the Neapolitans with a combination of results capable of passing the turn even in case of defeat (with only one goal difference). Serdar Saarci put the ball behind his goalkeeper after just eight minutes: a repeat of the first leg when another clumsy own goal had favored the Azzurri’s victory. The most awaited goal also arrived shortly after the half hour mark, that of Osimhen, who celebrates the African Golden Ball with a touch in front of goal which rewards the great work of Natan, an improvised full-back, author of yet another breakthrough on the wing. It’s a Naples that is on the fast track, now qualification is completely locked down.

Mission accomplished

Mazzarri smiles and applauds: the team plays short as he wants and Natan is a full-back who pushes, as he had asked him to do, but who in the defensive phase almost becomes the third central arm of a hypothetical three-man formation, the one that the Livorno coach has always deployed in its history. The second half is pure management of the result (and energy). Napoli comes close to three-nil with Politano and Kvara, then seems to close five behind, as per the Mazzarri school, which built his career in this way. “The gift they have to give me is not to concede a goal,” he said during his presentation. Done.

Inter, a great Thuram is not enough

Inter against Real Sociedad plays in Allegri style, with some offensive danger, however, decidedly superior, because ultimately this is the big difference with Juve. But just to clarify, towards the end of the first half the data on ball possession are impressive, almost record-breaking: 80 percent of the Spaniards, and only twenty for the Nerazzurri. However, only the dangers created by Inzaghi’s men are worthy of note in the notebook. Twice Mkhitaryan, once Sanchez, a save by Traoré, a swing by D Marco, a smooth shot by Acerbi. But it is Thuram who literally drives the Real Sociedad rearguard crazy with his speed. First half played at the very high pace set by the Spaniards. In the second half the music is a little different (and also slightly more balanced ball possession).

A furbo to the Kubo

Inter must win if they want to finish in first place in the group and Inzaghi throws in Bastoni, Lautaro and Barella, but removes the best of the match, Thuram. Perhaps there is a penalty on Oyarzavala conspicuously held back by Cuadrado, but there certainly isn’t the one on Kubo that the referee had instead decreed before being denied by the VAR. Di Lautaro had the only scoring opportunity in the last minute. If the first half wasn’t great, the second was like Juventus Inter: unwatchable.

