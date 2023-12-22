Home » Napoli, it will be goodbye to Elmas: Samardzic arriving?
Napoli, it will be goodbye to Elmas: Samardzic arriving?

Napoli, it will be goodbye to Elmas: Samardzic arriving?

The January transfer window is now around the corner and, at home in Naples, there seems to be an air of revolution. A transfer now seems to be something certain, namely that of Eljif Elmas. The Macedonian would like more space and therefore the farewell seems inevitable, with Leipzig in pole position. But what is the replacement that could settle in Campania? There is one name that seems to be ahead of the curve.

Samardzic al Napoli: 40%

The 22-year-old naturalized Serbian German is a name that has been circulating on the radio for a long time. In the summer the good Lazar was one step away from Inter, but then he remained in Udine, where, after a difficult start, he is finding space again and showing off his qualities. The contacts between the two companies would have started already in the summer, more precisely in the month of July, with the deal which could close for 25 million euros. Another point in his favor is his knowledge of Italian football and Serie A. In short, we just have to wait and see what will happen in the next few weeks.

Hojbjerg to Napoli: 30%

Another hot name can undoubtedly be that of the Dane, leaving Tottenham, where he is finding very little space. The 1995 class would be a perfect fit for international experience, but above all for characteristics. Hojbjerg is in fact a physically strong midfielder who is able to assert himself in both phases. In short, a player capable of recovering balls, but also of dictating the timing of the game and maneuvers. So a real wild card which could be right for you.

Kjaergaard to Napoli: 10%

That of the Dane is a profile that teases and intrigues the Napoli management a lot. Kjaergaard is the captain of the Danish Under 21 team and plays for Salzburg, but now, at twenty, he seems to be ready for the big leap. He is a very offensive midfielder who, not surprisingly, can also act as an attacking midfielder. Physicality, technique and ductility are his strong points. Therefore a real jewel to focus on with conviction, perhaps next summer. Because the Austrians are unlikely to deprive themselves of it in January. And the problem could be represented by the economic requests and the triggering of a real auction.

