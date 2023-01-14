The Georgian (one goal and two propitiations) and the Nigerian (brace) decide the match. The Lady remains in the game until Rrahmani’s 3-1, then disappears

by our correspondent Massimo Cecchini

Tuscans of land and sea. Luciano Spalletti is in a comfortable casual suit, Massimiliano Allegri in an elegant dark coat. They look like the yin and yang of football, the complementary opposites. You can also see it in football which, basically, they offer and which in the end rewards an overflowing Napoli, now lord of the championship with a 10-point advantage. The 5-1 final, sanctified by a brace from Osimhen and goals from Kvaratskhelia, Rrahmani and Elmas, to which only Di Maria replies, tells of a clear and materialized domination, which launches the Neapolitans into orbit and once again resizes a Juventus which appeared to be healed. They thought it was love, instead it was a buggy, Massimo Troisi would have said, but perhaps this Naples, now, is too much for everyone.

GOAL AND TALENT — Surfing the wave of a Maradona in bedlam format, the home team starts strong, accentuating the traction on the right side, where Politano stings, trying to take advantage of the great attention of Danilo, Bremer and Alex Sandro on Osimhen, the top scorer of the championship. On the other hand, Kvaratskhelia still seems to be in its humble post-Christmas version, but it will only be an impression. For the rest, when you entrust the keys to the game to Lobotka, it becomes clear that when the latter is shielded by Milik, it’s up to Zielinski to duck down to build, while Anguissa looks for the midfielder. All very nice, just as the Bianconeri’s game plan seems less spectacular but linear. The three defenders cover their backs to a midfielder in which Locatelli tries to direct, looking more for the support of Rabiot than McKennie, while Chiesa and Kostic have the task of widening the game on the flanks, creating corridors for Di Maria’s work, ready to act behind Milik’s back, grappling with Kim and the anxiety-producing Rrahmani. After about ten minutes of study, the match winds up. It’s Osimhen who warms up Szczesny’s gloves, but all this is just the starter of the release. A minute later Politano’s cross for Kvaratskhelia was fouled by Locatelli, the Georgian’s spectacular half-forward kick forced the Juventus goalkeeper to make a great detour which would be decisive if Osimhen didn’t break in to give Napoli the lead. It is the delirium of Maradona. Juve swerves, because in the spaces that Allegri’s team is inevitably forced to leave, the Azzurri sprinters are getting married. If in the 22nd minute Rrahmani didn’t miss a support by freeing Di Maria, whose shot from the edge splinters the crossbar, the match would be only blue. But it’s an illusion. the bianconeri rise, making the ball travel faster, so – after a shot by Kvaratskhelia goes a lot high – in the 26th minute a cross from Kostic finds Milik, whose header engages Meret while always heading, in the 31st minute, Bremer, from a corner, ends high. Napoli seems to be in slight difficulty, but in the prairies the ball reaches Osimhen more easily and so the Nigerian, attracting a double from Danilo on him and favored by a bad intervention from Bremer, frees Kvaratskhelia, whose placement is worth 2- 0. It would seem like the knockout blow if the bianconeri did not react immediately, so in the 42nd minute it was Di Maria who closed the gap, exchanging first with Locatelli and then with Milik before striking Meret. Napoli feel the pinch, so much so that a cut cross from Chiesa, awkwardly deflected by Rrahmani forces Meret himself to make a big save to avoid an own goal. See also Beijing Winter Olympics, a precious treasure for the future

super osimhen — In the second half Spalletti replaced the bruised Politano with Elmas, but the game plan didn’t change. Juve tries to take advantage of set pieces with Di Maria, whose direct corner, in the 7th minute, makes you shiver. In the prairies, however, Osimhen is the scary one, who gets rid of an uncertain Alex Sandro in the 9th minute and engages Szczesny from a tight angle. Right from the corner that arises, the match has another turning point, given that, on the rebuttal of the defense, a bolt from Rramhani pins the bianconeri to suffer the trio. Thus, the Albanian defender naturalized from Kosovo becomes the 17th different seasonal scorer for the Neapolitans. Allegri wastes no time and immediately launches Paredes and Kean for Locatelli and Milik. However, Juve swerved, so Osimhen took advantage of a mistake in the hallway to steal the ball from another blunder by Bremer and present himself in front of the goalkeeper, kicking high from an excellent position. Napoli appears to be the master of the field and seems to be maramalding, with Zielinski committing Szczesny from the edge. The spaces behind the Juventus defensive line become craters in which Kvaratskhelia floats where the others sink. No surprise that in the 17th minute the Georgian finds Osimhen with a cut cross once again, who heads the ball to make it 4-1. A sanctification, given that so far he had never scored against Juve, Milan and Inter. Allegri’s team hails, so in the 24th minute Szczesny has to block a shot from the edge of Kvaratskhelia. Spalletti at this point begins management, replacing Mario Rui with Olivera. However, Napoli did not stop, so in the 27th minute, breaking through to the right, Elmas got the five, whose shot was deflected in an unstoppable way by Alex Sandro. It is the coup de grace that sends the match to archive well before the end. The string of changes by both coaches only serve to launch Maradona’s “olé” to the phrasing of the hosts, who close dominators. Juve’s streak of victories comes to an end, Napoli flies into the sky in the standings and doesn’t want to stop anymore. See also Verdena are the hallucination of Italian music - Giovanni Ansaldo

