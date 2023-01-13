The Juventus coach’s comment: “I’m sorry for Agnelli. In games like this you concede goals even from easily readable situations. We were coming from eight consecutive victories, we have to get back on the road”

“It was a well-deserved defeat because we came to this game with less energy.” Massimiliano Allegri’s reading of a defeat with contours so large as to be historic for Juventus in Naples is almost fatalistic. “When there are these evenings in which the ball always stays there and always goes to the others it is no coincidence because it is a question of energy, but there is little you can do. Then there are moments in which in every situation you risk conceding goals even in moments easily legible. This absolutely mustn’t make us throw down, we come from eight consecutive victories: now we have the Coppa Italia match then we have to get back on the road”.

The key moments — Up front was an unstoppable team, as Allegri underlined: “First of all, congratulations to Napoli, they played a good game. We were a bit low on energy: the first goal, the second, the third, the fourth… After the first 20 minutes of difficulty because we were too low, at 1-0 in our best moment we took the 2-0”. And again: “At 2-1 we had good situations in which we thought we could score, but football is also this: for them, every shot could be a goal. From the third goal, from a corner kick, a smooth ball : this is a lack of energy. Now we have to recover our energy and go back to work, the championship is long”. See also Women's Champions League, Lyon-Juve 0-0, black and white eliminated

TOO LOW — “When you make those mistakes there in these games it’s difficult not to concede goals. They happen to be evenings, it happened against the first in the class. Who deserve the record they have, in fact they have a 10-point lead. We got too low at the start, for that I decided to change: widen McKennie and move Chiesa to the other wing. In fact, the first good things came when Chiesa came out higher… We mustn’t get discouraged or depressed just as we shouldn’t get excited after eight victories”. One last thought for Andrea Agnelli’s last game as president: “We’re sorry, we lived wonderful years with him, an unrepeatable cycle. Now we have to think, as he told us, about moving forward and achieving this season’s objectives” .

January 13, 2023

