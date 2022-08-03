Bologna treats the striker Shomurodov and could sell Orsolini to Toro Vecino to Lazio, while Inter greets Sanchez: the Chilean will go to Marseille

ROMA

The future of Giacomo Raspadori is heating up the transfer market, which has entered the decisive month. Sassuolo, owner of the striker’s card, asks for 35 million, a prohibitive figure at the moment for both Inter and Juventus. In the end, Napoli could emerge but, before spending such an important sum, the Polish Piotr Zielinski, for whom West Ham has long since come forward, must sell.

The attacking midfielder, however, is not convinced. From London comes news of Tottenham’s growing interest in Nicolò Zaniolo. Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici have great esteem for the Roman player, who has been linked to the club in the capital for another two years of contract. The offer would be ready. Meanwhile, Roma try to tighten for the Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. The contacts between the emissaries of the Giallorossi club and PSG are uninterrupted. The transfer formula is being studied: Roma insists on the loan with the right of redemption. The directors of the Giallorossi club always push for Andrea Belotti, released from Turin and ready to sign a 3 million contract for 2 years.

The “Gallo” is destined to take the place of Eldor Shomurodov, who was headed towards Bologna: tomorrow the summit with the player’s entourage is expected. Roma asks for the redemption obligation of 10 million, Bologna proposes the right, but would be willing to settle for the obligation bound under certain conditions. There is the offer of Torino to Bologna for Riccardo Orsolini: 8, 5 million, plus bonuses for the loan with the obligation of redemption without conditions. Bologna takes time, waiting for an offer of not less than 15 million.

Charles De Ketelaere, now a former Bruges player, is expected to arrive in Milan. Meanwhile, Nice have a double blow ready: the agreement for the transfer to the Cote d’Azur of the Welsh Aaron Ramsey, released from Juventus, is one step away. The Danish goalkeeper, and son of art, Kasper Schmeichel, in force at Leicester, would also arrive in Nice.

Alexis Sanchez is also about to land in France, for whom a future at Marseille is ready. The farewell to Inter is now imminent, given that – according to L’Équipe – an agreement has been reached for the consensual termination of the Chilean player’s contract. At Fiorentina, the team is thinking about thinning out the squad: Nastasic is on the starting foot, the same goes for Kouamè, in the sights of Nantes and Spezia. Lazio, meanwhile, embraces the Uruguayan Matias Vecino, who today underwent the usual medical examinations before signing up for a three-year term.

Meanwhile, Mikkel Damsgaard says goodbye to Sampdoria, practically made for his sale to the English of Brentford who have been chasing the Danish midfielder for a few weeks. The deal was reached on the basis of 14 million plus six bonuses. And Torino is close to closing the deal to take on the very young Turkish talent of Besiktas, Emirhan Ilkhan. –