Napoli wins with Udinese, yet it is not enough for Kim Min-jae. Because Lazar Samardžić steals the ball from him and then scores 2-3. And Kim, the robbed, apologizes, on Instagram, stealing something from the thief. One of the few turnovers by the South Korean defender, since August, becomes a reason for contrition. He leaves the field and becomes an example. Not only for the unusual action, but because there was no reason to apologize, no one would have imagined accusing him of anything, the Maradona was enveloped in a whirlwind of euphoria that not even two own goals would have extinguished.