The Napoli defender has spoken since the South Korean national team retired: “I’ve been talking about my transfers for 4-5 years, but I don’t want to be influenced by them. I’m only focused on the team.” And on the Scudetto he added: “There are many important matches missing, we must remain vigilant”
Calm and lucidity. If on the one hand there are those like Osimhen who can’t wait to celebrate, there are those in Naples who still prefer to keep their feet on the ground. “I’m not thinking at all about winning the Scudetto” he said, in fact, Kim since the withdrawal of the South Korean national team -. The season isn’t over yet and we don’t know what will happen in the coming weeks. Managers and staff tell us to be vigilant until the end. We want to win every game and, after earning as many points as possible, we are heading in the direction of aiming for the Champions League.”
“Goal to get into the top 11 of the championship”
About the player of the month award he added: “I got it once, if you do well as a team you also get individual rewards. The goal is to get into the top 11 of the season.”
“Market rumors not true”
The Napoli defender also spoke about the rumors linked to the transfer market: “As you all know, they’re not true at all – explained Kim -. There have been rumors constantly about my transfers for four or five years, but I don’t want to be influenced by it: now I just want to focus on the team because there are so many important matches missing. I hope no more rumors get spread, if you see the teams I ended up on weren’t even mentioned before. Now the goal is to work hard with the team, I try to keep a good pace and learn a lot.”