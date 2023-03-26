The Napoli defender has spoken since the South Korean national team retired: “I’ve been talking about my transfers for 4-5 years, but I don’t want to be influenced by them. I’m only focused on the team.” And on the Scudetto he added: “There are many important matches missing, we must remain vigilant”

Calm and lucidity. If on the one hand there are those like Osimhen who can’t wait to celebrate, there are those in Naples who still prefer to keep their feet on the ground. “I’m not thinking at all about winning the Scudetto” he said, in fact, Kim since the withdrawal of the South Korean national team -. The season isn’t over yet and we don’t know what will happen in the coming weeks. Managers and staff tell us to be vigilant until the end. We want to win every game and, after earning as many points as possible, we are heading in the direction of aiming for the Champions League.”

The value of the updated squads: Napoli is in charge About the player of the month award he added: “I got it once, if you do well as a team you also get individual rewards. The goal is to get into the top 11 of the season.”

Bearzot Award to Spalletti. ADL: “Stay in Naples” The Napoli defender also spoke about the rumors linked to the transfer market: “As you all know, they’re not true at all – explained Kim -. There have been rumors constantly about my transfers for four or five years, but I don’t want to be influenced by it: now I just want to focus on the team because there are so many important matches missing. I hope no more rumors get spread, if you see the teams I ended up on weren’t even mentioned before. Now the goal is to work hard with the team, I try to keep a good pace and learn a lot.” See also Salernitana, here is the trust: Lotito sells the shares of the club

CLASSIFICATION Naples the best of A. Juve, red record Considering a points system where a yellow card is worth 1, a double yellow is worth 3 and a direct red card is worth 5, which are the most and least ‘bad’ teams in Serie A 2022-23? Naples always at the top: it is the most correct of all. And out of the 1,246 total cards waved (so far), the team that has collected the most red cards is a big… Transfermarkt data FAIR PLAY We ordered the ranked dal first place of the team with fewest discipline points , last of the one with the most points. Let’s recall the system (based on Transfermarkt data):

, last of the one with the most points. Let’s recall the system (based on Transfermarkt data): Warning: 1 point

Double yellow card: 3 points

Direct expulsion: 5 points

The expulsions are not counted for the coaches (or other staff members)

(or other staff members) However, the penalties also apply at the end of the gameas in the recent case of Inter-Juve 1) NAPLES: 41 points Warnings: 36

Double yellow cards: 0

Direct expulsions: 1 2) INTER: 52 points Warnings: 44

Double yellow cards: 1

Direct expulsions: 1