Napoli, Kvaratskhelia: ‘We will try to win again’

During the interview given to The Gazzetta dello SportKhvicha Kvaratskhelia swerves and ranges between different themes, starting from the memory of the past Scudetto: “After the match with the Juventus it was clear to everyone that we were very close to the title and from there every match was a party, waiting for the arithmetic certainty. It’s been an incredible few days.” On the return to Napoli after the same race: “It took us an hour to get out of the airport. It was exciting and moving to move through the crowd, hearing people calling our names.”

“Spalletti is a father, Garcia will help us win again”

Grateful to those who gave him the opportunity to express himself at his best last season: “Spalletti as a padre. I will never be able to thank him enough. It was a turning point for my career: he gave me the opportunity to play at the highest levels and always supported meeven in the most difficult moments”. On the new coach Garcia: “We’re studying his way of playing football and we’re learning something new every day. I like him as a man and as a coach, I’m sure he will it will help us win Still”.

“It won’t be easy to challenge us”

Humble and calm boy but with clear ideas in mind, Kvaratskhelia he’s already aiming for next season: “Obviously we play to win every game, then we’ll see if we’ll be able to repeat ourselves. We respect everyone, there are many strong teams that play well. But I think, even the opponents are not so happy to challenge us…”. Finally on the “goal twin” Osimhen: “I knew he was a very strong footballer, but I was struck by thehumility of the boy Victor: we immediately get in tune with him and our feeling is also seen on the pitch. Even if I don’t see him, I already know where he is, I know how to serve him, I always seem to feel his movement. And the same goes for him.”