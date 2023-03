Lazio returns to party in Naples after 8 years and takes 2nd place. The first half went by without too many emotions, except for Vecino’s chance at the start. The Uruguayan takes the cover in the 67th minute when, with a violent right from distance, he beats Meret and signs the final 1-0. In the final Osimhen hits the crossbar, Milinkovic-Savic finds the cross but the Biancocelesti win

