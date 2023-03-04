Of Monica Scozzafava, sent to Naples

Lazio’s blow in the Champions League race, only a misstep for leaders Napoli. The great ex Sarri wins at Maradona with a goal from Vecino, second knockout for Spalletti

The narration of Naples-Lazio the sweet revenge of an ex in love and overwhelmed by boos. Al Maradona Sarri wins (and Lazio), the leaders Napoliforced to surrender, collects the second defeat this season and a slowdown in the Scudetto race. The advantage in the standings allows you to cushion the setback, but the reaction has to be taken into accountthe answer to another phase of growth.

Lazio lives its night of glory in second placewaiting for Milan and Inter. The goal that decides Vecino’s matchthat ductile midfielder that the commander once also sought to have in his Neapolitan team. It is no coincidence that Lazio have the best defense in the leaguea case instead of Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto do i markers added. Sarri – and he certainly doesn’t have to explain it to the people of Naples – read the match on the opponent and forced his team, all of them, into thirty meters of the field. Here you are, the key: the density in the central area. Napoli is not fluid, it cannot be.

Lazio which limits, which closes the lines, anesthetizes the opposing maneuver. It succeeds, for long stretches. Lazio in Naples is somewhat distorted, favoring attention in defense to ball possession. Choosing for close marking on the opposing midfielders, trying to remove air and meters from the engine of Spalletti’s team. The move Vecino director in front of the right defense. Result: Napoli often near Provedel but struggle to find the window open. When it locates a rift, it misses the effect shot. There Lazio take advantage of the slightest mistake and start again, it has the better deals. The clearest in five minutes of the first half on the development of a free kick. Header by Vecino, by Lorenzo to remove a ball destined to enter the goal on the line. The art of patience belongs to the Neapolitans who at that point have no other alternative than to keep the ball moving, keeping the ball glued to the foot as much as possible. See also Sledding World Cup Shaanxi Hu Huilan and his teammates create history, 10 athletes from our province sprint to the Winter Olympics

Sarri has studied them all, he has not come to challenge Napoli openly, he does not risk the embarkation but when the blue shirts have the ball, the highest pressure is triggered. Osimhen has no field and the connection with Kvaratskhelia doesn’t work either (the Georgian well contained by Marusic), the centre-forward Nigerian subtracts to fast After eight games in a row and does not find the flicker (only one cross in the finish), watched closely by Patric who gets a yellow card to stop him.

The slap comes in the 23rd minute of the second half, Kvara’s involuntary side puts Vecino in a position to shoot directly to the network. Spalletti shuffles the cards: Elmas and Politano in for Anguissa and Lozano. Napoli is constantly in search of its identity, the defeat with the passing of the minutes becomes a morsel difficult to digest. But anyway, the leaders stop. While the audience never stops singing in the stands, firecrackers rain down from the guest section. A child in the Neapolitan curve is hit by a paper bomb, ends up in the hospital and perhaps will have to undergo surgery in hand. Bad, bad ending.