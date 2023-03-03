5
The match was decided in the 67th minute by midfielder Vecino, who sent the ball right to the post with an uncompromising shot. Both teams hit the crossbar in the next period, but the score did not change. Napoli lost for the second time in the league season and Lazio lost after four head-to-head matches.
The team from the capital won for the third time in a row, but may lose second place again. He can be overtaken by Inter with a win over Lecce and the second AC Milan club in the event of success on Fiorentina’s field.
|Italian Football League – Round 25:
|Naples – Lazio Rome 0:1 (67. Vecino)
