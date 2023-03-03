Home Sports Napoli – Lazio Rome 0:1, Serie A leader Napoli was not enough for Lazio, losing at home for the first time in the season
Sports

Napoli – Lazio Rome 0:1, Serie A leader Napoli was not enough for Lazio, losing at home for the first time in the season

by admin
Napoli – Lazio Rome 0:1, Serie A leader Napoli was not enough for Lazio, losing at home for the first time in the season

The match was decided in the 67th minute by midfielder Vecino, who sent the ball right to the post with an uncompromising shot. Both teams hit the crossbar in the next period, but the score did not change. Napoli lost for the second time in the league season and Lazio lost after four head-to-head matches.

The team from the capital won for the third time in a row, but may lose second place again. He can be overtaken by Inter with a win over Lecce and the second AC Milan club in the event of success on Fiorentina’s field.

Italian Football League – Round 25:
Naples – Lazio Rome 0:1 (67. Vecino)
See also  After the national football team regrets losing to Saudi Arabia, this last "bargaining chip" is left when they want to qualify-News Center-South China Sea

You may also like

2nd league: Horn replaces St. Pölten as the...

Cheng Shuipeng scored 22 points, Reese 21+10, Zhejiang...

Dubai Tennis Championship: Russian Andrey Rublev calls for...

Napoli-Lazio Serie A, live results

49ers offseason preview: Potential Super Bowl team must...

Stand in the men’s downhill in Aspen from...

Fali’s official medical statement after having to retire...

Amiens and Mulhouse qualified for the play-offs, Chamonix...

R. Sociedad – Cádiz 0:0, San Sebastian footballers...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy