Il Napoli he takes his first defeat in front of his audience in this championship and fails to play the 9th symphony. The string of victories for the leaders against Lazio stops, however, with a very wide margin of advantage over their pursuers (+17, precisely over the biancocelesti). “We dribbled in the dirtiest way ever – commented Spalletti in the post match -, we forced the lateral exits where they left us the lines of play, but there was the possibility of going in the middle and instead we were not very patient and we did not look for these full backs to find the halfback because that was the position where to climb. In the second half we tried to do the same things as in the first but with more quality, because there was space to get inside too: we called the midfielders a little more to meet at the centre-back who freed himself up to play the ball, to see if he was on the side or as a substitute it was possible to trigger Lobotka and from there it was possible to go and play in the trocar, or with the edge of the striker or on the other midfielder. In the second half, even if he did it better, we could have done something better in terms of quality. Even on the outsides, when they dipped their wings behind, there was a chance to go beyond their defensive line. They played very short, you could try a few plays from before to go short”.

“I saw desire and application”

In any case, the coach did not see any of his players relax their tension and focus on the final goal: “I expected this Lazio team, they have their own way of playing: they often fold back, they are very compact and when we have gone beyond half field to play there was the possibility of going behind their defensive line, but we chose in the worst way ever – he added -. However, I have seen application and desire in the playersthose are the fundamental things, I didn’t see any presumption in the attitude, Lazio defended themselves well, they were lucky on the episode of the crossbar and the save, while we were naïve on Vecino’s goal where we made a limit clearance of the area that can be dangerous: he found that little corner there, compliments must be given to Neighbor because he’s a great professional and a great player”. Finally, the punch line on the author of the goal: “I wasn’t cheated on by him tonight – joked Spalletti -, everyone must do the best they can. The previous relationship must not affect what is the search for the three points. It’s a game that went wrong, a bit unfortunate, but nobody lifted their hands from the wheel. We start again with the work of always”.