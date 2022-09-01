Azzurri took the lead in the 27th minute with Elmas after the former AC Milan player missed a penalty, making up for it with a sensational goal in the 31st minute. In the second half many occasions but the Salento defense holds

Napoli sticks at home and leaves the top. In a round that was supposed to be favorable to the Azzurri, Spalletti chooses to make too many changes at the start and when he remedies a team that struggles to find the measures, he is unable to draw the joker to beat a brilliant and fearless Lecce: handsome and proactive in the first half, tough and resistant in the second half. Baroni showed very interesting young people and the Salento people can grow up to aim for salvation. Napoli must clarify their ideas because now in 4 days they face Lazio away and Liverpool at Maradona. Two races that are not exactly simple.

six changes — These are the ones chosen by both Spalletti and Baroni in this first midweek shift. Napoli inserts Ostigard behind, Ndombele in the middle and passes in front of the 4-2-3-1 with an unprecedented trident behind Osimhen: Politano, Raspadori, Elmas. Baroni in turn changes a lot between midfield and attack, here too the trident with the Zambian Banda on the left, the 2002 center forward Colombo on his debut as a starter and Di Francesco. And the Salentini have a better start with an agile and aggressive 4-3-3, without reverential fears for the most popular opponent. The first shot on goal is by Colombo and Meret has to stretch out to parry it. Politano replies with a left raised in the corner by Falcone. See also Juve-Sassuolo, now there is Napoli for Raspadori

the rigor — And on an initiative of the lively band here is the rigor. The Zambian sees Di Francesco cut in the area: Ndombele is late and kicks the wing. Do it indisputable. Colombo appears on the spot and in the pit kicks (and scores) without the referee whistled. It repeats itself, Colombo changes angle and Meret flies to his left and saves. Napoli wakes up from its torpor and here is the advantage immediately. Olivera pushes to the left and crosses, Osimhen hooks and serves Politano, the dirty shot of the winger becomes an assist for Elmas who does not miss from a few steps. But the joy of the 40,000 of the Maradona does not last long. On a loose ball on the trocar, Colombo controls charge the left and from at least 25 meters releases a powerful shot that slips into the high corner, where Meret cannot reach.

let’s start again — Spalletti understands that the team still does not work with the new players, and then immediately puts Lobotka and Zielinski back on the field, returning to 4-3-3. Kvaratskhelia also enters and now the dribble of Napoli forces Lecce in the last thirty meters. Politano, Elmas, Osimhen and Di Lorenzo have good chances. The end of the hosts is drumming, with Spalletti who also inserts Simeone, passing to 4-2-4. Just the Argentine crosses a good ball in the area that Osimhen fails to throw in with his head. Lecce’s resistance is stoic.

