It ends 1-4: after the defeat against Villarreal, the French highlight the current problems of Spalletti’s team, still without the veterans of Qatar 2022 and Rrahmani. In the final the useless goal of Raspadori

Two clues don’t prove it, but Napoli, defeated 1-4 by Lille after being knocked out against Villareal, must quickly rediscover the brilliance of the first part of the season because Serie A is about to return and there are the direct clashes with Inter and Juve, interspersed with the match in Genoa with Sampdoria.

The French highlighted the difficulty of the Azzurri in staying short between the departments which had already manifested itself against the Spaniards: a problem on which to reflect and to which the pre-Christmas version of Napoli, devoid of the five World Cup veterans as well as Sirigu, Demme and Rrahamni, did not find the solution.

SHOCK START — Spalletti placed Politano on the right in the trident with Osimhen (often sought in depth by his teammates) and Kvaratskhelia. Ostigard and Juan Jesus tried to keep up with the speed of Virginius and his companions but the blue midfield – with Lobotka still not in top condition – struggled a lot to read the movements of the attacking midfielder Angel, deployed by Fonseca behind the striker. Thus, almost physiologically, Lille took the lead in the 18th minute from a corner action with Diakite, well positioned at the far post after a teammate’s effort. After a slow start, Napoli reawakened and raised the engine revs a bit with the usual “Nigeorgian” duo Osimhen-Kvara and with Ndombele often good at shortening forwards (his right foot was just a little high at 21 ‘). Spalletti’s mantra, however, was not the usual dribble but the quick restart, like in the 42nd minute when Kvaratskhelia had the best chance of the first half on an assist from Elmas (the blue 77 was literally “blocked” by Diakite). In short, in the 45th minute Napoli did a little bit from the waist up but left many doubts in the non-possession phase. See also Everything is ready for the match against Torino: now at Gotti's Udinese there remains a small doubt about Samir

FRENCH POKER — Spalletti didn’t change anything at the start of the second half, demonstrating that the championship is slowly approaching. However, Maradona’s 17,000 had to swallow David’s 2-0 goal, son of an extraordinary header by Weah who practically launched his partner behind Ostigard: the Lille center forward blocked well and beat Meret diagonally. Napoli got nervous (two yellow cards) and Spalletti kicked off the usual turnover in the last half hour, a period in which Raspadori was seen again “under” Simeone. However, the hosts collected the trio signed by the former Ounas on the counterattack (with the complicity of Meret) and Bamba’s four-of-a-kind on an assist from Bayo’s kiss. In the 47th minute, Raspadori’s goal from the flag sounded like a sign of hope towards San Siro: in Nerazzurri Milan on 4 January it will have to be a completely different music.

