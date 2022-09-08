Three to zero at the end of the first half (Zielinski, Anguissa and Simeone), with Osimhen having a penalty saved by Alisson. In the second half Zielinski again, then closes Diaz

A magical and unforgettable evening for the Maradona audience: four to one and Liverpool sent home after Napoli dropped a poker of those that will remain in the history of the blue club on the Fuorigrotta lawn. A triumph, the one by Spalletti and countersigned by Zielinski (author of a brace and an assist for Anguissa) which certifies the value of the blue team, which also showed to have level spare parts (first of all Simeone, author of the momentary 3-0 ).

Sprint start — The scream “The Champions” was missing at the San Paolo from February 2020 and it must actually have been heard up to Anfield – as Spalletti had predicted – because the Reds at the start appeared so distracted that after 44 “Osimhen on Di Lorenzo’s launch surprised the host defense passed Allison and then hit the post from a tight angle. At 4 ‘Kvaratskhelia took Alexander Arnold from behind and served Zielinski a chocolate to unwrap: the Pole’s shot was deflected by Milner’s hand in the center of the area. Net penalty that Zielinski himself has transformed safely sending the public into raptures.

Zielo draws — Spalletti, who replaced Mario Rui – a victim of gastroenteritis – with Olivera, often managed to miss Klopp’s midfield, in which Captain Milner appeared in difficulty, especially in the presence of Anguissa. Just the Cameroonian in the 15 ‘caught Osimhen in one on one with Van Dijk, the Nigerian beat his rival in speed and was landed clearly (even if Del Cerro Grande needed the support of the Var) but then he kicked at half height the penalty that Allison rejected, denying Napoli a 2-0 at that point deserved. Slowly Liverpool tried to get back on top (starting from a poisonous free-kick by Alexander Arnold put in a corner by Meret) but behind Gomes he often punctured and on 28 ‘he practically sent Osimhen into goal who served Kvaratskhelia well, whose first touch was doubled by Van Dijk practically on the line. See also Milan: Pioli brings in the fans who were watching the training on the roofs of the cars

Two and three — Gomes also launched the counterattack of the doubling: Kvaratskhelia burned him and found Anguissa in tow: sensational one-two with Zielinski who drew an assist to the kiss for the former Fulham who beat Allison. Salah, dangerous only at half an hour, struggled and paradoxically Liverpool was seen by the parts of Meret with Van Dijk (the blue goalkeeper good on the header of the visiting defender) and with the baby Elliot, too little to shorten before the ‘interval. The replacement in the 42nd minute of Osimhen (adductor problem) with Simeone seemed a negative omen but not three minutes later Cholito made three of a kind after a sensational play by the duo Anguissa-Kvaratskhelia (with the Georgian author of an incredible double dribbling) .

All in four — Not even two minutes in the second half and Zielinski dropped the poker: Anguissa for Simeone behind the two central, assist for the Pole who in two attempts overtook Allison for a personal double. Luis Dias allowed Liverpool to raise their heads a little when Napoli mentally dropped and so came the 4-1 goal thanks to a half uncertainty from Di Lorenzo. Dias himself then put Meret and his companions to the whip, before Lozano made Napoli breathe a little in the final part of the match when Liverpool pushed in search of an episode that could scare the 50,000 of Fuorigrotta. Kim and his teammates, on the other hand, held out until the end of the four minutes of injury time and took home a success that is worth even more than the three points that lead Napoli to the top of the group with Ajax. See also Muller:I personally look forward to the UEFA Nations League Lewandowski will try his best to play well if he stays in the team – yqqlm

