The former player knows both realities well: “It will be a beautiful match, both will play openly”

A year and a half in Liverpool and then the move to Naples, in January 2010, to play 109 matches in the Azzurri jersey: Andrea Dossena knows the reality of Fuorigrotta well but also the Reds world.

Dossena, why do Liverpool struggle every time they land at Maradona?

“I think Anfield’s environment is difficult to find elsewhere and therefore Liverpool sometimes appear disoriented. It happens often, not only in Naples. However, the value of Klopp’s team is high and therefore woe to underestimate it.”

The value of Napoli, on the other hand, does not seem to have changed despite the summer revolution: how do you explain it?

“It’s true, the Azzurri team has changed a lot but in the end they only changed a couple of pawns in the holders that are well grafted. Here, what surprised me was the speed of adaptation of Kim and Kvaratskhelia because it usually takes time. to understand Italian football and instead they “digested” it quickly “.

What feature of Spalletti’s game can put Klopp’s Liverpool in trouble?

“For several years now, Napoli have had a precise identity. Sarri created it and then in my opinion Gattuso also refined it because Napoli dribbles well and tries to keep possession of the ball, this historically does not like the English teams. that sometimes they are stubborn in high pressure to steal the ball and do not have the patience to compact themselves behind and wait. Here, if Napoli plays with quality as they have often done since Spalletti has been around, then the ball on the ground can annoy the Reds ” See also Audi 20quattro ore dei Laghi: the e-tron christen the first Italian electric rally

Speaking of quality, in the role in which you played in Napoli there is a player who is often underestimated but who has a polite left-handed: Mario Rui. Did you expect this exponential growth of the Portuguese?

“I must say that he was very good because when he arrived at Napoli from Rome it was clear to everyone that he would start behind Ghoulam and therefore as a backup. Then, however, he was able to be ready and take advantage of the opportunity that was given to him. from the injuries of the Algerian. Of course, he had some empty passes but he reacted very well showing that he can easily stay at certain levels. I think that often we end up with misunderstanding: you can be excellent footballers like Mario Rui even without having to necessarily be top club champions. “

Ultimately, what game is Andrea Dossena expecting?

“A game of great intensity, high rhythms and charm as only the Champions League can give. As a coach (Dossena leads Renate in Group A of Serie C) I like teams that run fast. Napoli and Liverpool do it. and they always play openly: consequently, it will be a wonderful challenge “.

September 6, 2022 (change September 6, 2022 | 22:18)

