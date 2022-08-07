Naples, 7 August 2022 – His absence in the friendly match against Espanyol, despite officially being due to muscle fatigue, had generated some suspicion. Suspicion became reality on a Sunday morning in early August that inexorably brings Fabian Ruiz closer to Paris Saint-Germain. Juve, news on Kostic: closure in sight. Milan, Rome and Naples on Frattesi The details The Spaniard has already reached an agreement with the French club until 2027 on the basis of a salary of 6 million per season, while there is still a gap between the two companies: 20 million plus bonuses the offer, 30 million the request. It is possible that at 25 million the negotiation could be definitively unlocked, putting an end to a long and deleterious quarrel for both parties: Napoli which, in the absence of renewal, less than a year from the expiry of the contract found itself cornered with consequent less profit in the sale phase and Fabian, who perhaps dreamed of Real Madrid or Barcelona but, to avoid spending a season – among other things that of the World Cup in Qatar – from outside the squad he had to ‘settle’ for the PSG solution. Looking at the situation from this point of view, one could also see everything from the opposite perspective: the Neapolitan club, while not collecting the figures put on the plate in the past, will not lose the most talented midfielder to zero and the latter will not remain on the sidelines. nor will it end up in a second-rate society. In short, they all lived (almost) happily ever after but now, after having filed the last details, for Cristiano Giuntoli another race against time will start to fill the box left empty by the Spaniard: all in the week leading up to the start of championship and with a Luciano Spalletti more and more impatient to welcome new faces. Overtaking Keylor Navas on Kepa? …