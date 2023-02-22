Where were we? Napoli picks up right where they left off. Even if you are not Neapolitan or Napolista. it’s a team that drags you to cheer involving you in its beauty. With Eintracht he dominated for 85 minutes, leaving only the opening of the game to his rivals, just enough time to take measures and crush the opponent in his own half. It ends 2-0, Oshimen and Di Lorenzo, and it’s a result that is very close to Lobotka, Anguissa and teammates, who wasted too many opportunities, a post, a missed penalty, Trapp’s saves. The Germans closed the match with ten men following the expulsion of Kolo Muani, their most dangerous man who will also be absent in the return to Maradona. But it’s not this red card that changes the judgment of a match literally dominated by Napoli, as no Italian team has ever done abroad, not even Sacchi’s Milan.

Spalletti should be taught in Coverciano, anything but a golden bench. Already in his first Rome, with football in gusts built around Totti, he had modulated a spectacular team that made the game his best weapon. But this time he managed to do more because Napoli have an attractiveness, a rhythm and an idea of ​​domination that make them unique. The beauty of Spalletti is that he is not repeatable, even never the same, given that he changes patterns and structure every time, always adapting to the men in the squad. This year’s Napoli plays differently from last year’s, and even at Zenit and Inter he had looked for other ways to pursue the same philosophy. We can almost say that this Naples is his perfect marriage, Spalletti’s ideal encounter with his men.

The Eintracht danger

Napoli had arrived at tonight’s clash not only with the underdogs, but also with the fame they gained during the overwhelming ride of the elimination round, to the sound of goals and champagne. He tamed Liverpool Rangers and Ajax in great style and without any distinction, 5 victories one after the other and a nice bag full of goals, even twenty. Around Europe he has also displayed a bubbly football that is even more incisive than the one with which he is making a vacuum in Serie A, thanks also to a variety of offensive options that go beyond Oshimen, given that in the Champions League Raspadori and Simeone have contributed to Spalletti’s successes with four goals each.

From the round of 16, however, another story begins and Oliver Glasner’s Eintracht he is not an opponent to take lightly. In the Bundesliga he is sixth with 38 points, five lengths behind the top spot shared by Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin. The Frankfurt team has changed their game ideas compared to last year, giving up the offensive pressing that was in a way their trademark, in favor of greater compactness in the middle of the field. Pressures in the opposition’s half have plummeted from 83 last season to 66 this year. However, the basic formation has remained unchanged, a 3-4-2-1 that transforms into 5-4-1 in the non-possession phase, despite an overall less aggressive attitude.

Glasner’s team is not conservative, however, but accompanies the action en masse by bringing many men into the opposing area. His main weapon is the immediate search for verticality and the attack on depth with Kolo Muani, someone who is somewhat reminiscent of Oshimen, even if less physically strong and less rapacious, and who is still his most dangerous man together with Kamada and Lindstrom and Gotze. All this on paper. About a month ago, Napoli had faced Juventus, which for that occasion had abandoned its usual very cautious attitude to propose a scheme quite similar to that of Eintracht, and had made meatballs out of it. Except that in the end it is the interpreters who make the teams more than the schemes. And the rhythms they manage to impose. It only takes a few minutes to understand that Glasner’s boys are quite different from their black and white rivals.

Only 5 minutes of fear

Napoli started as always, short play between the lines and vertical throws to set Kvaratskhelia in motion. And after just a minute the Georgian slings into the area creating some confusion in the German defence. But on the other hand, Eintracht is even more dangerous with a sudden volley forward that frees Kolo Muani a stone’s throw from Meret: low shot to the side, but this action is a sample of how Eintracht tackles the match, lowering the pace to accelerate them suddenly, as soon as he regains the ball. The initial impression is that this time Napoli are facing a tougher nut than expected, a compact team, which is not ashamed to defend even in ten, but which is capable of operating a tarantolated pressing when it decides to restart to encircle the ‘opponent. After the outburst of the Germans, however, Zielinski and Anguissa resumed the field and bring Naples forward. First Oshimen escaped on the counterattack without being able to finish, then Eintracht risked an own goal from a scrum in the area and shortly after Kvara rebounded a tricky ball from the edge of the area which Trapp deflected for a corner.

Time passes and now the match is made by Napoli. Eintracht can no longer get past the half. In the 33rd minute, splendid action by the Neapolitans, Lozano breaks free in the area and hits the post. Oshimen rushes onto the ball mowed down by his marker: clear penalty. Kvaratskhelia goes from the penalty spot, shooting at half height to the right of Trapp, who manages to get there with his fingertips. No fear. Three minutes go by and, after a splendid ball recovery by Zielinski, Lozano flies to the right, crosses a ball low into the area that Oshimen only has to deposit in the net. One to zero. And as soon as the game restarts, there would already be a double, with the same Lozano Oshimen combination, if the Neapolitan striker didn’t have one foot offside: damn it. Before the 45th minute another ball for the Nigerian attacker who sprints into the area and from a good position shoots into the outside of the net. We go to the locker room and Napoli have to eat their hands because one to zero is very tight for them. Eintracht scared Spalletti for five minutes, but as soon as Anguissa and company got the ball in hand, he practically disappeared from the match.

Absolute domination

The second half begins with Eintracht appearing much more aggressive. Two excellent ball recoveries by Lobotka – superb game by him, an insurmountable column – stop the Germans’ counterattacks in the bud. In the 7th minute Lozano strikes on the right wing who jumps three opponents and then looks for his area partner, Oshimen, instead of serving it to Zielinski completely free. Trapp intercepts the cross. And in the 9th minute he punches back a shot from the possessed Mexican. Tenth minute and this time the Eintracht goalkeeper performs a half-miracle on Kvara alone in front of him. Too many missed opportunities, it’s incredible. Luckily the Germans find it very difficult to raise their heads, also thanks to the sumptuous performance of the blue midfield which stops all attempts to restart in the bud. Then Kolo Muani takes care of it, the most dangerous man of the landlords, their spearhead, who enters with his foot hammering Anguissa’s ankle: direct red light from Dias.

According to the regulation, the decision is impeccable, even if the intervention was certainly involuntary and perhaps a yellow card could have been enough: but the referee explained with gestures to Gotze that Kolo Muani had already made another foul shortly before he had let it go due to the advantage rule . In ten against eleven it is not that the game changes its face. Napoli dominated it before and still dominates it now, with its insistent phrasing never an end in itself, and always ready to free its cursors on the flanks. In the 65th minute the deserved double finally arrives. Through the Anguissa area for Kvara who serves Di Lorenzo as a back-heel: shot in the corner and nothing to do this time for Trapp.

In the 72nd minute Anguissa nearly scored the third goal, with his right foot going wide. In the last ten minutes, the teams lengthened and Napoli began to pull the oars in the boat, satisfied with the result, despite Spalletti’s furious screams who didn’t seem to like this attitude so much. In the 82nd minute Eintracht’s first shot on goal arrives: central Kamada, easy for Meret. On the other hand, Simeone, who took over from Oshimen, gives Trapp the creeps, certainly the best of him. There are more missed opportunities before the final whistle. Now it is even useless to count them. When the game ends you even feel sorry, like when you watch a good movie that you wish would never end.