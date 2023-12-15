Napoli, Mazzarri is targeting Cagliari to return to the Champions League zone

A new era. It is the claim of champion Napoli. With the “e” made in 3. But then Mazzarri arrived… and he already knew a little about nostalgia. And instead he is new, very new too. Well yes, New Mazzarri. Another. …Play foursome now. And he smiles serenely at the field and at life. He shakes relationships and hands, and first of all with his opponents. Address Aurelio on first terms. He doesn’t complain about the referees. And he didn’t even pay attention to the contract when he signed it. She wanted Naples and she took it; and this time he shares it with his family. She no longer punches the clock and smokes even less. In fact, she vapes. In short, really something else. AND he got everyone to agree. Because then there is also and above all the rest. There is himself…that which he just cannot change. The Mazzarri that he was. Always inside with your head. Changing room, tactical precautions, attention to detail. Dialogue and effort; and knowledge of moments. And this is the moment. The Champions League round of 16. The world club dream that endures. And also the Italian Cup and the Super Cup. But most of all, now, the rise in the championship. Continuity. The obsessive search for balance. Solidity, soul and quality. Cagliari is an obligatory step to keep on the right path. And then the same third lineup in a row. After all, he was the one of the very owners. Mazzarri’s vocabulary. He’s back.

