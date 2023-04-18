Napoli-Milan, chants and fireworks: the Azzurri fans under the hotel where the Rossoneri players sleep until late at night

A restless night for the AC Milan players on the eve of the second leg match of the quarter-finals Champions League against Naples. The Azzurri fans tried to disturb the sleep of Pioli’s team with chants, horns and fireworks under the hotel where the Rossoneri are staying. According to reports from the Gazzetta, the fans continued until 3 in the morning chanting chants against Maldini, Leao, Giroud and above all Theo Hernandez.