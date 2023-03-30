news-txt”>

A Naples ready to party, with 26 players who can’t enjoy it yet, because you can’t let your mind rest in the fight with the strongest opponent now, arithmetic. With 11 games remaining in the championship, Napoli are 19 points ahead of second place Lazio and 21 points ahead of third place Inter. A surrender would be needed for the party that the Neapolitans imagine at the end of April, perhaps by winning the 23rd at Juventus or the following week in the match against Salernitana at the Maradona.

Spalletti is clear for now: talking to the players, he wants maximum concentration already from the match against Milan, with the championship once again occupying the head of the blue squad, almost all of which went around the world with the national teams.

On the pitch Mario Rui ready to play from left full-back and Lozano from right wing in the two roles so far with the most substitutions since 1′.

For the rest, the usual formation with a new mask, that of Meret who in the match against Turin suffered a small fracture of the nasal septum in a game clash and since Sunday has been protected on the pitch by a protection very similar to that worn, now almost only as a talisman, from Osimhen. The main signatures of the best defense, 16 goals conceded in 27 championship matches, and of the best attack, 64 goals scored so far, of a Napoli that has Meret and Osimhen masked, but has the clear objective of making Milan say goodbye next Sunday at the championship won last year.

In Naples the desire to return to cheer in Maradona is growing, which promises to be already full for Sunday evening and which is preparing for a new sold out for the same match against the Rossoneri scheduled for the return of the Champions League quarter-finals on 18 April.

In the meantime, Napoli is preparing to make a new contract in Kvaratskhelia, after having gone from unknown to star in a few months: the club’s idea would be to extend the agreement until 2028 with an engagement starting from 2.5 million, easily reaching 4 with bonuses.

Milan’s most difficult task will be to demonstrate that football is not an exact science: 23 points difference in the standings with Napoli, never so many between a Scudetto and the leaders in the three-point era, but also 20 goals scored less and the same amount collected more. According to the abacus of the first 27 days, there shouldn’t be a story. Luciano Spalletti knows how much the numbers serve to tell what happened, but they can hardly mortgage the results of the future. Precisely for this reason, Sunday evening’s match against Milan at the Maradona stadium is an opportunity to get even closer to a Scudetto that no one questions anymore. But above all a chance to extinguish in the bud the ardor of those who, right on the Rossoneri side of the Navigli, look above all to the Champions League to overturn the aseptic numerical sum of the A season in their favor.