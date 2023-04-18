Napoli Milan, injuries for Politano, Mario Rui and Rrahmani: the news

Negative evening for Napoli and for some of its protagonists in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Milan. In addition to the elimination from the competition that came after a 1-1 draw on the field, the situation on the medical bulletin for Luciano Spalletti has become more complicated. The match between Politano and Mario Rui lasted only half the time. The two went out practically together due to a double injury. Politano accused a problem with his left ankle and left the field in tears, Lozano took his place. For Mario Rui instead a blunt trauma to the right knee, conspicuously bandaged, after his exit on the Neapolitan bench, and replacement in the role of left winger with Olivera. In the final minutes stop also for Rrahmani which gave way to Ostigard; for him the first diagnosis is right foot bruise.

Here is the medical bulletin Napoli on the conditions of the three players injured during the match against Milan: “Matteo Politano and Mario Rui, who went off in the first half of the match against Milan, respectively suffered a sprain to their left ankle and a blunt trauma to their right knee. Rrahmani went out in final suffered blunt trauma to his right foot”, reports the note from the Neapolitan club.