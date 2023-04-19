Napoli Milan, Leao: ‘Pioli is a father to me, he made me a man’. Video

Mission accomplished by Milan which, after 16 years, is back among the big four in Europe. Rossoneri in the semifinals after a 1-0 draw at San Siro and a 1-1 draw in the second leg at ‘Maradona’, where everything happened: two goals and two missed penalties but also chances, injuries and contested episodes. He is certainly among the heroes of Pioli’s team Raphael Leo who first gets the wrong penalty from Giroud and then burns 70 meters giving the assist of the provisional advantage to the Frenchman. An action he remembered Ruud Gullit in another Rossoneri match against Napoli, the historic 3-2 on 1 May 1988: “It’s incredible to look like such an important player who made the history of Milan – he told Sky Sports -. I am very happy with the work of my team. We thank the fans: this victory gives us confidence to continue dreaming and aiming ahead in the Champions League. Now it’s the semifinal, we’ll go and play with a lot of enthusiasm“.

“Pioli took me by the hand like a son” Thanks to Stefano Pioli, coach who, by his own admission, made him grow: “Pioli is the person who made me the player I am today. She was patient, she took me by the hand like a son. I have to thank him like Maldini and Massara: what I am I owe to them. Here at Milan I’m at home and happy to be here.” An inevitable question about his contract renewal: “I still have a year, we are talking and there are things to fix. What matters most now is that we are in the semi-finals, it’s a great season and I want to continue helping the team.”



Sui social con Theo Leao himself finds a place in the locker room selfie with Theo Hernandez, posted on Twitter by the French where the partner puts an index finger in front of his mouth. The gesture of silence is confirmed by the emoji used by Theo, an eloquent message without indicating the recipient. And always through social media has arrived the post on Leao, this time in the company of Giroud, Diaz and Bennacer in addition to the aforementioned Theo. The text reads: “Humility won, we’re in the semifinal. Forza Milan!!”.



