Napoli Milan, Pioli in conference: ‘Whoever takes advantage of the opportunities will win’

Stefano Pioli and Simon Kjaer already have a long and rich career behind them both on the bench and on the pitch, but they are still able to get excited in view of a delicate and exciting challenge like the Champions League quarter-final second leg. To the microphones of Sky Sport, the Milan coach and defender told how they are preparing and living the wait for the match against Napoli. A match they approach with confidence, even for victory at San Siro a week ago, a small advantage not to be indulged in, but absolutely not to be squandered.

Pioli: "I'll prepare something special to motivate the team" Will this moment be one to remember? It won't work out anyway, but we're certainly happy where we are. Ours is a long journey, we are doing well. Like when you go to the Eiffel Tower, we are not satisfied with the second floor, even if there is already a good view. How will you avoid lapses in concentration? We paid for the start of the game both in the first leg and in the league, we must prevent it from happening again. We'll have to be good at reading the various situations and interpreting the moments that will change from time to time during the match. We don't come here to defend ourselves, but when Napoli force us to do so we will have to be good and at the same time take advantage of the opportunities that come our way because we have the quality to create them. Can the team be trained to hold their own against different audiences? A beautiful atmosphere helps even when it's against it, to be more determined and attentive. We take pleasure in dealing with these situations, the team is young but by now it has had many experiences. Is Leao changing for the better?

This is an intelligent boy who is comfortable in our environment, at any moment he can come up with something. He will always have to stay in the game, determining a single episode could be decisive for qualification. Will you prepare something special as usual? They say these matches prepare themselves, but I don’t believe it. I’ll come up with something to keep the team on track.

Kjaer: "I live everything like a dream after the injury" Did the night at San Siro remain in your heart in the first leg? Yes a lot. There were vibrations of joy and pride in being and being part of Milan. One of the best experiences of my career. How are you experiencing this moment of growth? We have great confidence, it will be a difficult match. Even the stadium will be different, but you have to feel and experience these matches. As a team, after a Scudetto and ups and downs, we are at a good point. How much does Osimhen shift the balance? It certainly gives something more, but it always depends on the team, not on one or two players. If they put me in the best conditions to defend, I have absolutely no doubt that we can do it, with the utmost respect. Do you still have dreams in your career? After the injury, everything is like a dream. Football is my passion, until I can't walk anymore I will always play football and live my dream. I didn't expect to get here with Milan, the coach was fundamental because he always encouraged us to never be satisfied and always look beyond.

“The penalties? We have prepared them. I hope to coach Diaz again” Pioli and Kjaer also spoke at the press conference, reiterating many of the issues already addressed on the microphones of Sky. The coach also spoke of the possibility of the match ending in penalties or extra time: “Both us and Napoli are able to face 120 minutes physically and psychologically. We tried penalties as we always do before these competitions. Can Maignan pull him into the front? I haven’t thought about it yet.” The race for the cup with the big ears does not affect the one in the league: “We are making a journey and the Champions League final, seeing where we started from, would be an extraordinary result. Judgments will be made at the end of the season”. On absentees: “Giroud is fine and he recovered. I don’t know who Spalletti will replace Anguissa and Kim with, in any case we’ll be ready from every point of view.” Diaz and Osimhen could be the protagonists: “Brahim loves having pressure on him, he is growing a lot and I hope to coach him in the future too. Osimhen fills the area well, he knows how to attack deep, we have prepared some situations, but we will play as we know how”.

CHAMPIONS Pioli again against Spalletti: all previous ones Napoli-Milan is also a duel between two coaches who have been facing each other since 2006. 15 precedents between Spalletti and Pioli. The latter had never beaten his colleague before arriving on the Milan bench: his first victory last year in March at the Maradona with a goal from Giroud. Then came one success each in this league and the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals signed by Bennacer. In the past, two knockouts in 2007 (with Parma) and in 2016 (with Lazio) cost Pioli the bench. Here are the other precedents PARMA 0-4 ROMA (Serie A, 24 September 2006) The first of the 10 confrontations between Pioli and Spalletti, match swept by the ex Giallorossi: Montella and Perrotta scored in the first half, Rosi and Aquilani in the second half. If Spalletti was enjoying his second season at Roma, Pioli arrived from Modena in his debut season in Serie A. There will be four of their close challenges in less than five months ROME 2-1 PARMA (Italian Cup quarter-final first leg, 10 January 2007) Yes, because in addition to the championship there is the Italian Cup. The first leg is played at the Olimpico, where Mancini and Totti direct the qualification speech towards the semi-final. It will be the Slovenian Dedic in the final who will keep the confrontation in balance until the return match PARMA 2-2 ROMA (Italian Cup quarter-final second leg, 17 January 2007) Seven days later the coup against Pioli fails, deluded twice by Muslimovic's brace. First De Rossi with a header and above all Pizarro in the 84th minute give them the passage of the round a Spallettiwho will eliminate Milan in the semi-finals before beating Italian champions Inter (eighth Giallorossi Coppa Italia)