Pioli’s team surprisingly won against Napoli.

The state of form and psychological in which Napoli and Milan presented themselves in the first match of these three weeks of fire it couldn’t have been more different. Spalletti’s team: with a 23-point advantage, a championship dominated without the possibility of appeal, the Scudetto almost sewn on the chest and immersed in an atmosphere of feverish anticipation, with the very concrete possibility of hitting the Champions League final.

On the other hand, at Milan the situation was decidedly more dramatic: a difficult year, full of uncertain tactics and players, with line-up changes in progress, a January worthy of a thriller film and the usual problems with injuries and with the only joy of the route in Europe. Compared to the first leg there is Leao – who was disqualified in September for the naive expulsion received against Sampdoria.

Straight from mothballs, Pioli dusts off the 4-3-3. Calabria returns to the right, Kjaer in the center due to the absence of Kalulu. Up front, Pioli offers a trident with Leao, Giroud and Brahim Diaz, removing Saelemaekers from the right in favor of the Spaniard and inserting Krunic in the midfield three.

The Napoli line-up has far fewer surprises. The only problem for Spalletti is the heavy weight absence of Osimhen up front which, together with Raspadori’s poor condition, leads to Simeone’s debut as starter – star performer in the first leg with a splendid head shot twisting ahead of Tomori. Also on that occasion he replaced the Nigerian striker who was absent due to injury

The first half runs, as expected, on the expected track: Napoli dribbling and Milan attentive in pressing and covering movements. Pioli’s winning tactical weapon is Ismael Bennacer, very advanced and a man on Lobotka, with Krunic and Tonali pairing up on Anguissa and Zielinski. Furthermore, it is evident that Leao is much more comfortable as a left winger rather than as a second striker, even if the Portuguese’s first goal comes with a central insertion from a pure first striker. On the occasion of the first goal, the decisive play was that of Brahim Diaz, who jumped Lobotka on the sideline, and pocketed for Leao centered between Kim and Rrahmani.

The second goal came in transition, with Bennacer free to cross into the heart of the penalty area. After Giroud’s splash, Brahim checks his thigh, sends Mario Rui out of time with a feint and slips Meret, also thanks to a slight deviation from Kim.

After the Rossoneri’s two punches in the first 25 minutes, Napoli tried to get back on track and towards the end of the first half, the blue pressure increased, extending into the first twenty minutes of the second half as well. Despite the very high pressure, Napoli produced only a few corners, many crosses in the area and the enormous opportunity of Kim who shoots (or perhaps crosses) engaging Maignan in an instinctive save on the goal line. As often happens, in the moment of greatest difficulty, Milan, perched in defense, finds the goal of 3 – 0. Here the game seems to be over.

An immense Tonali snatches the ball from Zielinski in mid-field, launches Leao into the open field who, mindful of the serpentine against Inter in September, jumps Rrahmani and returns to his dear old left foot at the crossroads instead of looking for the sterile round shot of the last months. From there, Napoli shuts down and Milan manages to control the pitch better. There was also time for an unthinkable fourth goal from Milan, with the improbable Kvaratskhelian slalom from Saelemaekers slipping into the Napoli defense like the proverbial knife through butter.

Man of the match for Milan, Rafa Leao he swept the match against Kvaratskhelia – in the interview after the match he even admitted that he is a big fan. It becomes clear that the Portuguese is mentally in the game after a few minutes, when he returns to defense and slides in on Politano. Throughout the first half he keeps Di Lorenzo and the blue defense in constant apprehension while in the second half, in the open field he sows panic on several occasions, before the second goal. Among the best in the field Bennacerwho dominates Lobotka, and Tonali, author of a great performance from box-to-box.

Napoli, especially in the first half, tried to play their traditional game with very high rhythms, but paid enormously for the inattention in defense, with Rrahmani and Kim among the worst in the field and with huge responsibilities on three goals. Di Lorenzo suffered a lot from the Theo-Leao couple, but he was also badly supported by Politano. Among those who are saved is Mario Rui, who holds up in defense and is one of Napoli’s most dangerous forwards as well. In front Simeone lasted just ten minutes while, for the first time, we saw a very nervous Kvaratskhelia, and repeatedly asked to calm down by Spalletti.

The 4-0 final is an unthinkable and very heavy result for Napoli, not used to losing and above all to doing it with such a heavy deficit. Until today, in the league, Spalletti’s team had conceded more than one goal on only two occasions: against Udinese and against Bologna and both times Napoli had still achieved victory. The aftermath of this defeat, however, can only be of a psychological nature rather than a result or ranking, with the Scudetto already certain. Spalletti will have to be able to quickly erase the performance and the four goals from the players’ minds, in order to best face the double challenge of the Champions League.

Milan, after tonight, sees the odds for the quarter-final match growing, even if they remain underdogs in the two-legged confrontation: they arrive there with a little more certainty and confuse the race for Europe even more. Next appointment on April 12, with the Champions League quarter-final first leg at San Siro.