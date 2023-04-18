Napoli-Milan: the probable formations | Live Champions League

Great expectations, enthusiasm, turnover in the league and a few too many controversies. The days that transferred Milan and Naples from the first to the second round of the quarter-finals of the Champions League went by like this, full of content as was to be expected. Pioli in Bologna even changed ten elevenths of the team in order to have the “owners” in the best possible conditions at the Maradona, while Spalletti made more moderate but still consistent rotations. For the Azzurri coach, the most important news is the possibility of deploying Osimhen again from the first minute in the center of the attack, but Napoli will be without Kim and Anguissa, who are disqualified. In their place Juan Jesus and one between Ndombelé and Elmas. Pioli left for Naples with all the players on the list available, even if Giroud is not in top physical condition due to a blow taken in the first leg. It starts from the Rossoneri 1-0 at San Siro, kick-off at Maradona at 21.