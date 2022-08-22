The Napoli coach after the 4-0 over Monza: “There was a hand from Ranocchia … None of us protested but for what they explained to us it was a penalty”

It wows, convinces and amuses. Napoli has become the protagonist of another capital performance, has overwhelmed Monza with another goleada after that of Verona and deservedly enjoys the top of the standings. And if these are the premises, the enthusiasm is difficult to contain. Luciano Spalletti, however, is not unbalanced. “The team had a very good race, they commanded the game right from the start. At the beginning we weren’t able to take advantage of a few episodes, we were facing a tough opponent. We were superior but it wasn’t an easy match. Stroppa knows how to make Monza play well, I’m happy that we kept the balance on the counter even when we were 3-0 ahead ”explained the coach, interviewed by Dazn at the end of the match.

Mvp — The man on the cover is undoubtedly Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, author of a splendid brace in addition to the goal scored in Verona. The praise for the Georgian is inevitable: “He is a footballer with excellent qualities, a great professional and a good boy. He kicks left and right, but he still has to melt: he was still very tense, he feels too much about the new assignment. He knows he has to give satisfactions to a demanding public, so he feels this responsibility very much. But I hope that he will find the right peace of mind as soon as possible “. See also Naples transfer market, via Ruiz and Zielinski? Here are Nandez and Barak

THE EPISODE — At the tenth of the first half, a suspicious touch of hands by Ranocchia in the area did not lead to the referee’s whistle. A situation that had irritated Spalletti, who then resized the episode. “I only spoke to the fourth man, I didn’t protest. For what they have explained to us, it is rigor. But I want to reiterate that no one on the bench protested. If Fourneau and Irrati, who is one of the best Var, have decided not to award him, then that’s okay. However, the race direction was excellent ”concluded the coach.

