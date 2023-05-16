Napoli, Napoli and Aurelio De Laurentiis: when the Scudetto closes the accounts of a relationship that has never been idyllic

Close accounts. The scudetto of the is also needed for that Napolithe third, expected for 33 years passing through the end of the Maradonian era, the failurethe C series and 19 years of management Of Lawrence. A championship that serves to close the accounts in a management that accounts, the real ones made of numbers e money, has always put them in first place and (also) for this reason in 19 years he had opened a front, making it more and more heated, precisely that of “we want to win”. Yes because if Of Lawrence has trumpeted the “scudetto of the budget” several times over the years, the fan understandably prefers to stage that wonderful show which was seen between Piazza Plebisciteseafront and Largo Maradona flag in hand rather than paper Excel. And the “we want to win” turns into “De Laurentiis doesn’t want to win”. And if over the years it happens that one becomes winter champions and in the January market sessions there will be no efforts such as to suggest a company ready to do everything possible for the tricolor here are created sidereal distances.

So wide as to reach the well-known disputes with numerous banners that appeared after disappointments in the city, the fierce criticism after the patron bought another southern team, the Bariwhich led to coining the slogan “A16”: an invitation to literally travel the highway that leads from Napoli in Bari (actually a Canosa), precisely the Highway 16 called “of the two seas”. And in fact the last one, the one that preceded the scudetto, could be renamed “the summer of the A16s”: with the farewell to the big names, from Insigne a Ospina a Fabian Ruiz a Koulibaly and above all to Mertens, experienced as a profound demobilization. With market operations from non-purchase to effect, substantiated in Dybala finished at Romato the “anonymous” arrivals of Kvaratskhelia e Kimwith the Korean parodied for the cigarette brand of the same name, consider a resizing of blue ambitions.

Far from idyllic in fact the retreat of Dimaro: De Laurentiis usually overflowing landlord allowed himself one fleeting appearance in Trentinohowever, entering the hotel from a secondary entrance and without saying a word, with the team watching in the square with bursts of boos when the mayor cited Adl and with Spalletti forced to act as a fireman: “Be patient, give us time”. This is how Napoli’s season opened: if in previous years, since Napoli raised the pace with the arrival of Benitez to the great sarrista beauty to the evident message launched with the engagement of Ancelotti, enthusiasm was skyrocketing and the conviction of being able to fight for the title more or less strong, in August 2022 very few would have predicted a Napoli competing for the Scudetto. Spalletti himself from Dimaro spoke of a “season in which it will be difficult to confirm the qualification in the Champions League”. What Napoli then did on the green rectangle, from Kvaratskhelia who had already made it clear on the second matchday that they were a phenomenon Kim which he had replaced from the ironic banners André Cruz in one of the fans’ chants it’s history. However, the subject of relationships is different.

The spells of Kvara and Osimhen have not changed or healed the split between De Laurentiis and the fans, which, indeed, had only worsened in March due to the question of the access of drums e flags, with the fans chanting chants against and Adl, who from this point of view has never been asked, to respond in kind. Then a clarifying match and the Scudetto which also led to the banners of thanks from Curva B for “the craziest president in the world” who “was there at bankruptcy court” and De Laurentiis who at the scudetto party thanks the curve. But clearly everything cannot be confined to the détente between De Laurentiis and organized supporters: there’s more. There are 19 years in which in Adl, for a good part of the fans and not only by the groups, the excessive attention to the accounts and the insufficient attention was contested Neapolitan styleso much so that one of the appellations reserved for the patron is “the Roman”, and then the blameless minutes, with the central nucleus however represented by the vacatio of victories: an obsession for the fans, indignant that that obsession was not shared by De Laurentiis. The Scudetto closes the accounts in this sense: De Laurentiis won, he won in his way by playing De Laurentiis, giving up the nomi and focusing on young, putting an end to the alleged non-sharing of the “we want to win”. Then the victory made him greedy, with “winning, WINwin” he declared at the Scudetto party where he even relaunched the goal Champions it is unlikely. In fact, it is difficult to think of a De Laurentiis who at the age of 73 and after 19 years derogates from himself, for example by really going to recover an over thirty year old with millions Cavani rather than considering himself “your Cavani”. It is also difficult to think of a conciliatory De Laurentiis and that his intemperate classics would be replaced by aaffability pleases. He won by playing De Laurentiis and De Laurentiis will rightly remain: closing the accounts, always in profit, as he likes.