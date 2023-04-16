Home » Napoli only drew at home against Hellas Verona
Napoli only drew at home against Hellas Verona

Napoli only drew at home against Hellas Verona

Serie A leaders Napoli dropped points against a relegation contender on Saturday. The southern Italians did not get more than 0-0 at home against the third from last Hellas Verona. However, the championship title should not be taken away from Napoli, after all the lead over second Lazio Roma is 14 points with eight laps to go.

Posch shows performance against AC Milan

The still champion AC Milan also only played a draw, at Bologna it was enough for the fourth-placed team to draw 1-1. Stefan Posch played through for the hosts, Marko Arnautovic was still injured.

