Napoli, Politano: ‘I want to play more, my agent will talk about it with the club’

The words of the blue player to Sky after Dimaro’s retirement: “The first friendly will be important to put minutes in the legs”. And on the new coach Garcia: “Now that we’re complete, he’ll show his qualities and put us on the pitch to make us understand his style of play.” Clear ideas about the future: “I want to play more games than last year”

TRANSFER MARKET, NEWS AND NEGOTIATIONS

Since the withdrawal of Dimaroto take the floor is Matthew Politano. On Sky, the Napoli player commented on Garcia’s first friendly match that awaits the Azzurri against the amateurs of theAnaunevisible Thursday 20 July on Sky Sport Calcio starting at 18.00: “We’ll take the field for the first friendly even if there aren’t many of us. It will still be important to put minutes in the legs and find the right positions and the right measures. Even if it won’t be a great match physically, it will be essential to score goals and play as Garcia asks us“.

“Garcia will show his qualities”

And on the French coach: “Garcia showed up great. The first days weren’t easy, there were few ‘old people’. Now that we’re full, he will show his qualities and put us on the pitch to make us understand his style of play. We did little with the ball, we focused more on the physical aspect. When we’re all ready, we’ll see the coach what he’s going to focus on.”

deepening

Today’s friendlies of Serie A teams

“My agent knows, he will talk to the company”

Pending the meeting between your agent and the company, the name of Osimhen remains among the most talked about on the market. Politano has clear ideas about his teammate: “He is a champion. Like him, at least 2/3 others in our team are. Last year showed great thingsthis season it will be harder to repeat oneself”. Clear ideas also on his future in the blue, with Politano admitting to Sky: “I want to have more continuity than last yearplay more games and score more goals. I already told my attorneyhe will talk to the club, then we’ll see if we both think the same way.”

A league

Reijnders to Milan: the official signings in A

Official Reijnders at Milan: contract until 2028. Inter, here is Cuadrado. Lecce strengthens the defense with Zinedin Smajlovic, a Swede born in 2003 who comes from Taby FK. Augello remains in Serie A, from Sampdoria to Cagliari. Frog at Empoli. Gollini returns to Naples: loan with option to buy set at 7 million. Valentin Carboni at Monza, Jankto at Cagliari, Cragno at Sassuolo. Below we see all the official signings so far in Serie A CALCIOMERCATO, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS – IL TABLE

JUAN CUADRADO to INTER (released)

The Nerazzurri have reached an agreement with the Colombian. After arriving in the city and undergoing medical visits, Cuadrado signed a contract until June 30, 2024

TIJJANI REIJNDERS al MILAN (dall’AZ Alkmaar)

The Rossoneri have formalized the permanent signing (for 19 million plus 4 bonuses) of the Dutch midfielder from AZ Alkmaar. Reijnders has signed an agreement with Milan until June 30, 2028.

ZINEDIN SMAJLOVIC al LECCE (dal Taby FK)

The yellow and red club choose a young reinforcement in defense. The Swedish class of 2003 was bought outright and signed a three-year contract with an option for the other two

TAG:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

