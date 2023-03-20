Home Sports Napoli remain on course for the title in Turin
Sports

SSC Napoli is undeterred towards its first championship title since 1990. The southern Italians celebrated a 4-0 away win against Torino on Sunday and are 19 points clear of neo-runners-up Lazio Roma, who beat AS Roma 1-0 in the derby, with 11 rounds to go. Inter Milan are third, two points behind, after a 1-0 home loss in another smash hit by Juventus.

IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Victor Osimhen (9′, 51′), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (35’/penalty) and Tanguy Ndombele (68′) scored for Napoli. Valentino Lazaro was absent from Torino through injury. The Lazio goal against Roma was scored by Mattia Zaccagni (65′). Salzburg’s Europa League conqueror Roma is thus fifth in the table. Filip Kostic advanced to the match winner for the seventh Juve in the 23rd minute.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  il coro "Eintracht, Eintracht" fa paura- Corriere TV

