Napoli-Roma, Mourinho: "Zaniolo has been saying for a month that he wants to leave. It seems I was right…"
Napoli-Roma, Mourinho: “Zaniolo has been saying for a month that he wants to leave. It seems I was right…”

Napoli-Roma, Mourinho: “Zaniolo has been saying for a month that he wants to leave. It seems I was right…”

The Giallorossi coach analyzes Maradona’s away game without forgetting the case of the week: “He’s not available, he’s not part of the project. And I’m thinking about the next match”

José Mourinho talks about the match against leaders Napoli, 24 hours after Maradona’s away match, and not only that: “Zaniolo has been saying for a month that he wants to leave. It seems I was right… Now he’s not available, he’s not part of the project And I think only and exclusively of the next match, which is the one against Napoli”.

January 28, 2023 (change January 28, 2023 | 3:38 pm)

