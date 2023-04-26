Napoli Salernitana when playing: the decision

We will know tomorrow if there will be a change of date Campania derby Naples-Salernitana, scheduled for next Saturday 29 April at 3 pm at the ‘Maradona’. The National Observatory on sporting events examined the case today and passed the ball to the Analysis committee for the safety of sporting events, which meets precisely on tomorrow’s day. Yesterday in a meeting attended by the prefect of Naples, Claudius PalombaMayor Gaetano Manfredithe commissioner Alexander Julian and the club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, the request has emerged to move the match to Sunday 30 at 12.30, at the same time as Inter-Lazio. If the Roman team doesn’t win in Milan the Scudetto would arithmetically go to Luciano Spalletti’s team and it could spark the party in town