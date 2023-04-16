Napoli scudetto ever closer, Juve ko with Sassuolo – Calcio

A scrum goal by Defrel launches Sassuolo in the sprint for seventh place at the expense of a Juventus who play the jokers Di Maria, Chiesa and Cuadrado too late. The record

The Cup quarter-final fever leaves a heavy aftermath on the championship. Only Roma wins, widely, Milan and Naples (waiting for the revenge on Tuesday at Maradona) draw, Inter and Juve lose, so Serie A suffers a jolt: the Neapolitans advance at a slow trot towards a well-deserved scudetto celebrating the peace between De Laurentiis and the fans who challenged him. Behind them continues the solitary flight of Lazio who have ten points ahead of Inter in fifth place, have an almost ready-made place in the Champions League and are only concerned about Ciro Immobile’s car accident.

Simone Inzaghi’s team, after the 11th defeat, is in full crisis and the coach is playing for the bench on Wednesday with Sporting, while Roma are not distracted and by beating Udinese they rise to third place on their own, +5 on the Nerazzurri, and he sets off in pursuit of his cousins.

Without Dybala, Mourinho’s team soon took the measures of the Friulians and before the break found the well-deserved advantage with Bove, who scored a ball that Cristante had printed on the post from a penalty. The yellow and red doubling comes at the start of the second half with Pellegrini but Rui Patricio is also among the protagonists, who halfway through the second half saves Pereyra’s penalty from a possible 2-1. Abraham also enters in the final and signs the 3-0 with a header in added time. An important result for a Roma team that awaits Feyenoord at the Olimpico on Thursday with a 0-1 draw to overturn.

Allegri thinks about Sporting and leaves many owners on the bench. Sassuolo starts at a slow trot, Frattesi plays vigorously across the pitch and Bajrami gives quality, but emotions are rare. In the second half Defrel enters for a dull Pinamonti and Sassuolo takes over. Opportunities rained down, Perin was decisive, Gatti took his goal post in the heat of repelling, then there was a call from Defrel who broke the balance in the scrum, thanks to Nicolò Fagioli’s mistake. Allegri spends the Cuadrado, Di Maria and Chiesa cards, and Juve besieges Consigli, who saves well on Rabiot. Pogba also enters, but on the counterattack it is Sassuolo that almost doubles. Dionisi can rejoice for the 23 points of the second round. Only Napoli and Lazio have done better. While on the bench Fagioli despaired in tears, for the mistake that cost the goal and the defeat to the bianconeri.

Two draws for 1-1 in the other two games in the afternoon. Valuable point for Salernitana which hits the sixth consecutive equal with a modest Turin. Vilhena and Sanabria decide, as in the first leg (seventh goal of 2023). A useless draw for Lecce and Sampdoria. The Apulians move the rankings after six consecutive knockouts and remain +5 from Verona while the situation of the Ligurians is increasingly desperate, who are 10 points from fourth from last place in Spezia, which they will face next Saturday.

Torino leaves the initiative to Salernitana who immediately passes through Vilhena and takes the post with a shot by Candreva fouled by Bongiorno. In the second half, the grenades changed pace, increased the pressure and equalized with Sanabria’s ninth goal, but the other opportunities were wasted or saved by Ochoa. Guests deserve a draw which adds an important point to their ranking. Juric recovers his starters, then loses Ricci but the team, which comes out among the whistles, does not take off and loses further ground in the race for seventh place.

Lecce wastes a lot and is eventually reached by Sampdoria. But it’s a draw that nobody needs because the Apulians will have to secure their salvation in the next few games while the Ligurians remain last, with the hopes of salvation dwindling more and more. Lecce improves compared to the last lackluster matches and dominates the match creating various chances. He passes with Ceesay, then wastes a lot and Sampdoria, who Stankovic redesigns with four substitutions, finds the equal with a scavetto from the Spanish Jese’, primed by Gabbiadini. The Apulians besiege the Ligurians but the result does not change and everyone is dissatisfied.