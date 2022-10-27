Napoli have set their new record for consecutive league and European cup victories reaching 12 with tonight’s 3-0 Champions League success against Rangers Glasgow. The Azzurri in the Champions League have full points with five wins out of as many matches in Group A to which seven in the league are added. Spalletti’s team began the series of three points won per game from 3 September in Rome with a 2-1 against Lazio and then beat Liverpool, Spezia, Rangers Glasgow, Milan, Turin, Ajax, Cremonese, Ajax. , Bologna, Rome and again the Glasgow Rangers. In these 12 matches, Napoli scored 36 goals and conceded 10.

First place

—

So far the blue club had reached 11 victories in a row in the 1929/30 championship and between the end and the beginning of the ’85 / ’86 and ’86 / ’87 championships. The Azzurri are first in the standings in the group with Liverpool also already qualified for the second round thanks to the 3-0 obtained tonight at Ajax. The first place in the group, which leads to being seeded in the round of 16 draw, will be decided next Tuesday in the direct clash in Liverpool, beaten 4-1 by the Azzurri in the first leg.