Napoli show interest in Danso

The Italian champions SSC Napoli are courting the ÖFB international Kevin Danso. According to Corriere dello Sport, the central defender is a preferred candidate for new Napoli coach Rudi Garcia, who is working on expanding the squad for next season. Club boss Aurelio De Laurentiis is said to have already made contact with Danso’s Club RC Lens.

Danso, 24, is set to replace South Korean centre-back Kim Min Jaes, who Napoli are looking to part ways with. Danso has been bothered by pain in the adductor area in recent weeks. Ten days ago he came to Vienna, where he was treated by the ÖFB medical department during the European Championship qualifiers in Belgium and against Sweden in close consultation with the Lens club doctors.

