A beautiful Napoli conquers the Olimpico in comeback by bending Lazio and conquering the top of the standings in cohabitation with Milan, waiting for the commitment of Rome in Udine. Deserved victory for Spalletti’s men, capable of reacting with strength and class to the sprint start of Lazio who tried to stun Napoli. Start of shock for the Azzurri: at the end of an initial phase of three minutes of insistent dribble, Felipe Anderson breaks through on the right and hits for Zaccagni, quick to stop at the edge of the area and electrocute Meret with an angled low shot. The advantage is gasoline for Sarri’s team, while Napoli are struggling to build a game. At 12 ‘, however, the Neapolitans show up in the Lazio area but Zielinski’s right-footed is blocked by Milinkovic. Spalletti’s team struggles to find the ideas of Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia, well controlled by the Lazio defense, while the Roman midfielder takes advantage of the good evening of Luis Alberto and Cataldi. The Napoli certainly not brilliant at the start, however, has individualities capable of ideas: at 27 ‘Patric must unravel a dangerous Lozano-Kvaratskhelia combination.

At 33 ‘a lightness of Milinkovic, who loses a ball at the exit, triggers Kvaratskhelia who, however, pulls weak on Provedel from a good position. Napoli in overwhelming growth (with Lazio not finding Immobile in front) and the usual Kvaratskhelia at 35 ‘centers the post with a tremendous shot from outside the area. Not bad for the possessed blues, who equalized two minutes later: on a corner of Zielinski the Korean Kim pounced on the ball with his head making the desperate attempt to reject Provedel in vain. Trouble for Napoli at the end of the fraction: Lozano gets hurt and is replaced by Politano.

Napoli starts the second half on boarding and within five minutes creates even four chances but twice Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen (pole) and Zielinski (miracle of Provedel) fail to hit the mark. Lazio on the ropes and at 55 ‘Sarri runs for cover: inside Pedro and Vecino for Zaccagni and Luis Alberto. Napoli does not loosen its grip but if possible bites even more and in the 61st minute, after a diagonal by Osimhen deflected by Provedel, the tarantolato Kvaratskhelia, served by Anguissa, breaks through the door with a tremendous right neck just inside the area. Lazio overturned in search of redemption: in the 66th minute protests over a very doubtful intervention by Mario Rui (elbow in the face) on Zaccagni in the area.

At 69 ‘Spalletti recalls Kvaratskhelia and Zielinski and inserts Elmas and Raspadori. Open and very beautiful game: in the 71st minute Meret is attentive to a poisonous conclusion by Felipe Anderson. Lazio do not give up and in the 82nd minute Kim avoids trouble on a foray by Pedro. The Spaniard tries again in the 91st minute: right to side from outside the box. It is the last gasp: Napoli governs the final with good order (Lobotka’s management is excellent) and pockets the three points. –