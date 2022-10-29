The coach of the Azzurri commented on the success against Sassuolo: “We are a group of professionals who have fun and have a goal. But in Bergamo it will be difficult to repeat ourselves.”

In the name of Diego, because tomorrow would be his birthday. Napoli would have given him a great gift, an overwhelming victory over Sassuolo which confirms Luciano Spalletti’s team alone at the top of the standings also for next week. Thus the consecutive victories become twelve, of which eight in the league. “We must give special praise to the whole team for this string of matches. Starting over every time by putting something extra in it is not easy, because the opponents now prepare the challenges against us with double the attention and availability. For this they deserve a thank you and a lot of gratitude. However, today we conceded too much for what was the development of the game: we scored immediately and doubled shortly after, then maybe it can be physiological not to have the right punctuality and precision in all circumstances. But you must always have the same quality and the same attitude, otherwise an episode can affect a result and open up to the comebacks of the opponents ”observed the coach, interviewed at the end of the match by Dazn.

PRAISE — The praise to the players does not stop at the great performances, but also at the self-denial put into the daily work: “It is a group of true professionals, who have fun and at the same time pursue a goal, always win. They train with quality and intensity and I believe this is the key, wanting to find a passing line that others don’t see. The ball must travel fast and precise to go into space at the right time, it is the players who have the power of intuition and genius in perceiving increasingly important things “. Speaking of inspiration, another test of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s skill was seen against Sassuolo. “He is perfect: he knows how to do everything, he is a very good boy, he chases his opponent throughout the game. Sometimes the attackers don’t give importance to a won tackle or to the recovery of a position, which instead makes it easier to regain the ball ”. See also Djokovic expelled from Australia 'he has become an anti-vaccine icon' - BBC News

REFLECTIONS — This amazing start to the season opens up various reflections on the figure of Spalletti, who may not always have been recognized for his worth. But the technician doesn’t particularly care. “I don’t see what the problem is, everyone deserves what he has shown. Probably, in general, there are those who benefit from better printing and maybe it depends on this type of relationship. I don’t have time to comment outside of training, ”he explained. Meanwhile, the gaze can already be turned to Liverpool and above all to Atalanta, considering that the qualification for the Champions League is almost mortgaged: “It will be a more difficult match, it is really complicated to be able to make a high-level performance in Bergamo, where few they come up with points ”.

October 29, 2022

