The Tuscan coach curbs enthusiasm after the 4-1 over Liverpool and warns his team from Spezia. Without forgetting Osimhen’s injury: “We score even without him”

La Spezia in its brief history of Serie A has always won in Naples. Luciano Spalletti knows it very well as he tries to quickly dismiss the excesses of post-Liverpool enthusiasm. “If we see red tomorrow it’s not good. Because they have white shirts and play differently. It is an opportunity to show if we are really capable of continuing a certain path. It takes a correct concentration on the goal which is to win games, whatever the opponent is called. To write important pages, to have ambitions like that of fourth place, which is prestigious in our championship, means doing well on the course not just one evening for a hundred minutes ”.

OSIMHEN E ALTERNATIVE — The Nigerian has stretched and will be missing for about a month: “I’m sorry not to have him available but we have to put the injuries in the budget. For this role it is clear that it will be one between Simeone and Raspadori to fill it. They are both fine. It will not be a problem. Osimhen has great qualities, but in the same match against Liverpool with the quality of the team we scored regularly even without Victor ”.

THE SPICE CARES — Spalletti reflects: “I know how Gotti prepares for matches. We see that he is good at creating this density, ready to start again on the counterattack. We must know that what happened last year can happen again. Not even one opportunity should be left. Our game started in August and will end in May. That is crucial. We have seen something but still the great Naples we have to see. I always expect this Napoli here, to sow a character to reap a destiny at the end of the season ”. See also Fantasy football, Henry, Osimhen, Caputo: attackers to be deployed

THE MODULE — The coach with 4-3-3 played great games but also thinks about 4-2-3-1. “We can do it indifferently. Because we can play in this last way also with Zielinski or Elmas attacking midfielders. As with the 4-3-3 we can also see Raspadori outside and Simeone as center forward. Since for now there is no Osimhen ”.

THE LATEST ARRIVED — The Frenchman from Tottenham still has to add: “Ndombele is much better. He is inside the group as an attitude. He is also improving as conditions. He has particular qualities ”. Then on the turnover: “Something will change tomorrow. Something can change even in the following game. Evaluating from time to time. I don’t want to happen what happened with Lecce. All the attention is focused on this race ”.

THE DEFENCE — On Rrahmani and Kim the coach expresses great satisfaction: “I like the growth of this couple. They also accept one-on-one, in the open field, but then they also know how to set the action. They are very careful to give the midfielders a clean ball to get the action off to a good start ”.

I TIFOSI — Returning to Wednesday: “We are delighted with the European showcase. In two years I had never seen the stadium like this. In recent years I dreamed that “suddenly” they fell in love with the team. Feeling this on is very good for a young group like this “. And speaking of young people: “Zerbin did very well. Gaetano has an extraordinary quality and he too will come in handy. They will have to have patience but they have the skills to emerge ”. See also Napoli-Monza, Spalletti: "We commanded. Kvara? It has to be dissolved ..."

SUL CHOLITO — “Simeone and his emotion are good for football, it’s good for us and it’s good for him to know that with his attitude he can cultivate and make his dreams come true. So nice”.

THE REDISCOVERED JEWEL — “I never had great doubts about Zielinski. It probably did him good to have carved out a different role for him. This gave him more range of action even if in certain situations he still finds himself with his back to the goal as an attacking midfielder ”.

ON THE DISK — “I can intervene on the penalty, but if they agree with each other it’s better. Osimhen took the ball to shoot and it was difficult to take it away… ”.

ON GOALKEEPERS — “Sirigu besides being a top goalkeeper, as an attitude he wakes up everyone in front of him. An important purchase. But for now, no alternation otherwise Alex … If not, then I’ll make confusion again … “. He smiles at himself.

