SSC Napoli have taken the next step towards their first Italian league title since 1990. The Neapolitans beat Atalanta Bergamo 2-0 (0-0) on Saturday. The advantage over the first pursuer Inter Milan, who lost 1:2 in La Spezia on Friday, is again 18 points. Third-placed Lazio Roma also dropped points with a 0-0 draw at Bologna, where Stefan Posch played through, and is 19 points behind the leaders.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put leaders Napoli ahead with a stunning goal. The Georgian, who has been outstanding this season, called “Kvaradona” by the Napoli fans in reference to the last champion hero Diego Maradona, loaded Atalanta’s defense with three body tricks and slammed the ball under the bar (60th). Kvaratskhelia now has 11 goals and 11 assists after 22 league appearances for Napoli. Amir Rrahmani made the decision with a header after a corner (77th).

Napoli have won 20 of their last 22 league games. The reaction to last week’s second defeat of the season against Lazio (0-1) was successful, as was the dress rehearsal for the second leg of the Champions League on Wednesday against Eintracht Frankfurt. The southern Italians won the first leg in Germany 2-0 against the team coached by Oliver Glasner.

Lazio failed to win as Bologna played well in defence, with right-back Posch. The seventh-placed side has not won two games after losing 1-0 at Torino, but was satisfied with the draw. Marko Arnautovic has had to wait for a competitive game since February 12th. The eight-time goal scorer was not traded off again, which means he only played two competitive games in 2023. Twelve rounds remain to be played in the league.

