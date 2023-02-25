Luciano Spalletti (Ansa)

Without presumption and beyond superstition. The away match in Empoli (today at 6pm at the Castellani) represents one of the umpteenth obstacles to overcome, in addition to the euphoria that is perceived in the city after the Champions League match and a triumphal journey in the league. Luciano Spalletti tries to put a stop to so much security, to bring everyone back to earth. Almost annoyed he says in the conference: «If someone already wants to buy cupcakes and bubbly, that’s fine, but we won’t eat them all the way through. We have to keep working seriously: the Empoli game a year ago destroyed the work of an entire season, whether it’s teaching. We suffered a lot. We have to have full tires and go, because it’s a complicated match».





The opponent Last season, in fact, the Tuscans prevailed 3-2. It was the thirty-fourth day, another Napoli, less continuous in the results which had nevertheless played an excellent season. However, the Azzurri were returning from a draw at home with Roma and from the defeat at Maradona with Fiorentina. A negative path that effectively eliminated the Azzurri from the Scudetto race. That’s why the Tuscan coach doesn’t want to hear reasons: «They have a way of playing that comes from afar, they know how to be on the pitch very well, they have strong playersvery strong like Vicario, by now everyone is talking about it, Parisi, Baldanzi, they are players that we will find ourselves next year in the big teams competing for the top rankings and they already know how to behave on the pitch ». See also Cosimo Di Lauro: who was the dead Camorra chieftain. He inspired the Genny of Gomorrah

The beginning of his coaching career at Empoli Spalletti’s history as a coach began right at Empoli (1993-1994 season with the youth team) and then until 1998 with the first team. First three years also as a player (53 appearances and three goals). “I am very grateful to them: 7 years between coach and footballer, 20 as a fan, I have had benefits and along the way they gain new experiences and they have allowed me to get here”. The coach from Certaldo doesn’t forget the past, but it’s the present that doesn’t make him feel calm, or rather keeps him on edge and also demands this attitude from the team: «There is no superstition. We want to win for our city, we feel it, we perceive it. You don’t have to make the slightest mistake, sometimes even if you don’t want to, they come out and are decisive in overturning situations. The presumption that puts an end to growth must not begin with euphoria». That’s why the choices will be important: “They’re all fine – the coach points out – it’s difficult for me considering the quality of the players I have at my disposal”.

Slight turnover hypothesis The turnover hypothesis is plausible, after so many close matches and three consecutive away games: for Luciano Spalletti there are few doubts about his formation, with the formation that will be the usual 4-3-3. In defense there will be Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani and Kim (warned, in run-off with Juan Jesus) with Mario Rui ahead of Olivera, returning from the efforts of the Champions League. In midfield, Lobotka will always be the playmaker, with Anguissa right midfielder ed Elmas, ahead of Zielinski, to the left. In attack, Osimhen is the starter, but Simeone is also pawing, who will still be guaranteed playing time, on the left Kvaratskhelia and on the right Politano favorite over Lozano which however is in great shape after the super performance in Frankfurt. In short, the embarrassment of choice in an away match that does not allow for distractions. See also A dream that lasted 50 'then Ivrea capitulated

