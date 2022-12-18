Without the veterans of the World Cup, Rrahmani and Politano, Spalletti’s team loses 2-3 with the Spaniards at the Maradona

No alarm but it certainly wasn’t a brilliant Naples on stage at Maradona against Villarreal of the highly acclaimed ex Reina and Albiol. It ended 2-3 for the Spaniards and first of all it should be clarified that the Yellow Submarine was a tough opponent, the ideal ones to test his legs and lungs in view of the match against Inter returning from the break on 4 January (first there will be another “scrimmage” next Wednesday always in Fuorigrotta against Lille). Of course, however, Spalletti’s team appeared to be in a late state – even if there are more than two weeks left until the restart.

WHAT A START! — Without the World Cup veterans, with Rrahmani and Politano in the pits, the wait was all for the three tenors Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen and Raspadori, the latter second striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation in which Elmas acted as a “tactical” winger ” To the right. After the minute’s silence to commemorate Sinisa Mihajlovic (also remembered by Curva B), the game started at a dizzying pace with the Spaniards who dribbled with confidence until they found Capoue’s goal in the 13th minute after a splendid collective action that started from the bottom and was finalized by the former Tottenham midfielder. Not even two minutes and Napoli equalized with Osimhen who unwrapped an early Christmas present from Yeremi Pino, who served him behind his defenders: the Nigerian did not let himself be asked and stabbed Reina. The guests have almost never made a mistake on the blue pressure and often found themselves aiming Ostigard and Juan Jesus frontally, thus putting them in difficulty (good save by Meret in the final of the first fraction on the usual Capoue in tow). See also "Atalanta is growing but this Udinese has a good goalkeeper and a Beto that they like"

DANGEROUS SUBMARINE — Make way for the young Gaetano and Zerbin at the start of the second half but the tactical script hasn’t substantially changed with Villarreal shooting three times in the first five minutes. In short, in the whirlwind of exchanges (Demme and Zanoli also in Naples in the odor of departure) the Iberians are better. Jackson’s goal was the natural consequence of the away superiority (also because central Di Lorenzo appeared too soft) while Gerard Moreno’s trio was favored by a mistake by Demme. At that point, it was difficult for Napoli to get back on track: the penalty from Kvaratskhelia (procured by Zerbin) changed the shape and not the substance of the result because in the final the Azzurri didn’t find the leap to equalize.

December 17, 2022

