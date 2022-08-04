Home Sports Napoli, waiting for the market encouraging signs with Girona: 3-1 – Sport – Football
Sports

Napoli, waiting for the market encouraging signs with Girona: 3-1 – Sport – Football

by admin
Napoli, waiting for the market encouraging signs with Girona: 3-1 – Sport – Football

Naples, 4 August 2022 – After the draws against Adana Demirspor e Majorcail Napoli in a still seaside version it finds the smile against the Girona: 3-1 and, above all, many signs of growth collected with satisfaction by a Luciano Spalletti which, however, continues to ask for reinforcements from the market.

The breaking latest news

It is possible that the Tuscan technician can receive good news already this week, with in particular the rather hot goalkeepers chapter: via Alex Meret (but probably only on loan and after having extended) and inside Kepa Arrizabalaga. In the meantime, however, in the formation initially chosen by Spalletti, the one most similar to the prototype ready for official engagements, the name of the Friulian extreme defender appeared. Among the owners there was also Lozanowhich propitiated the author of Lopez (ex of the day) who opened the scoring on 27 ‘. Very positive signals came from the Mexican, while the new defensive structures still appeared to be recorded: benefiting from the cracks in the 56th minute was Castellanos, good at penetrating the rear through central streets. It is therefore up to the so-called second lines of the Napoli fix the situation: at 77 ‘ Zerbinwhich a Castel di Sangro you are playing a good slice of your future in blue, first fishing vertically Petagna, who slips away and with the left-handed gives his team the advantage. Advantage that rises further 3 ‘later, when Kvaratskhelia earns a penalty which then transforms for the definitive 3-1what he delivers to Spalletti encouraging signs waiting for the barrels on the market: necessary both in terms of numbers, with some empty boxes especially in attack, and above all to silence that wing of the fans still burned by so many goodbyes.

See also  Orro, what anger "But we'll make up for it"

Market: pending situations

Paradoxically, to unlock the income you have to sell again, with one between Fabian Ruiz e Piotr Zielinski that could be the sacrifice of luxury. Not to mention the speech Meret: only after departure on loan (direction Spice?) of the current owner on Napoli he can rush up Kepato reach which, however, there is currently no agreement with the Chelsea both on the figures of the onerous loan and on the subdivision of the very heavy engagement. He mentioned the attack: in the background is the dream Giacomo Raspadoriwhile on a more concrete level there is a need to unlock the front Giovanni Simeonetorn between the old agreement found with the Neapolitan club and the courtship of Borussia Dortmundon the hunt for a substitute for the unfortunate Sebastien Haller.

Read also – Juventus, Villar Perosa’s appointment is back: time and where to see it

You may also like

Derthona, shot in the median taken Ciko, ex...

361° professional equipment was officially delivered to the...

Mauro Icardi Wanda Nara: is it divorce? The...

Another thunderstorm in the Chinese Super League?Wuhan Yangtze...

The savage Frisbee Club: “Most of them can’t...

Rosetti reveals the semi-automatic offside: “It will be...

The Guang’an Women’s Football Team in the 14th...

Bacaloni: “I chose Voghe to win”

Record heat in Italy, how long the heat...

Wanda and Icardi, divorce in sight? The audio:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy