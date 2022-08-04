Naples, 4 August 2022 – After the draws against Adana Demirspor e Majorcail Napoli in a still seaside version it finds the smile against the Girona: 3-1 and, above all, many signs of growth collected with satisfaction by a Luciano Spalletti which, however, continues to ask for reinforcements from the market.

It is possible that the Tuscan technician can receive good news already this week, with in particular the rather hot goalkeepers chapter: via Alex Meret (but probably only on loan and after having extended) and inside Kepa Arrizabalaga. In the meantime, however, in the formation initially chosen by Spalletti, the one most similar to the prototype ready for official engagements, the name of the Friulian extreme defender appeared. Among the owners there was also Lozanowhich propitiated the author of Lopez (ex of the day) who opened the scoring on 27 ‘. Very positive signals came from the Mexican, while the new defensive structures still appeared to be recorded: benefiting from the cracks in the 56th minute was Castellanos, good at penetrating the rear through central streets. It is therefore up to the so-called second lines of the Napoli fix the situation: at 77 ‘ Zerbinwhich a Castel di Sangro you are playing a good slice of your future in blue, first fishing vertically Petagna, who slips away and with the left-handed gives his team the advantage. Advantage that rises further 3 ‘later, when Kvaratskhelia earns a penalty which then transforms for the definitive 3-1what he delivers to Spalletti encouraging signs waiting for the barrels on the market: necessary both in terms of numbers, with some empty boxes especially in attack, and above all to silence that wing of the fans still burned by so many goodbyes.

Market: pending situations

Paradoxically, to unlock the income you have to sell again, with one between Fabian Ruiz e Piotr Zielinski that could be the sacrifice of luxury. Not to mention the speech Meret: only after departure on loan (direction Spice?) of the current owner on Napoli he can rush up Kepato reach which, however, there is currently no agreement with the Chelsea both on the figures of the onerous loan and on the subdivision of the very heavy engagement. He mentioned the attack: in the background is the dream Giacomo Raspadoriwhile on a more concrete level there is a need to unlock the front Giovanni Simeonetorn between the old agreement found with the Neapolitan club and the courtship of Borussia Dortmundon the hunt for a substitute for the unfortunate Sebastien Haller.

