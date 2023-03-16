Napoli qualified for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history. They eliminated Eintracht Frankfurt in the round of 16 by beating them 2-0 in the first leg and 3-0 in the second leg played on Wednesday night in Naples with goals from Victor Osimhen (brace) and Piotr Zielinski. It is the third Italian team to have qualified for the quarter-finals after Milan and Inter: it was since 2006 that three Italians had not reached this round of the tournament. The other qualified teams are Chelsea, Benfica, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Real Madrid. The draws are scheduled for Friday lunchtime.