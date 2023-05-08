Home » Napoli win first game as champions
Sports

Napoli win first game as champions

by admin
Napoli win first game as champions

Napoli have won their first game as Italian football champions. The new champions beat Fiorentina 1-0 in front of a home crowd on Sunday, Victor Osimhen scoring the gold goal from a penalty in the 74th minute.

APA/AFP/Tiziana Fabi

Last Thursday, Napoli secured the “Scudetto” for the third time in the club’s history with a 1-1 draw at Udinese.

Juve on the way to the premier class

Juventus Turin had previously achieved an important success in the fight for the Champions League places. The record champions celebrated a 2-0 away win at Atalanta Bergamo and jumped to second place in the table.

Juventus players cheer

Reuters/Massimo Pinca

The goals were scored by Samuel Iling-Junior (56th) and Dusan Vlahovic (98th). Juventus’ lead over fifth-placed AC Milan is five points, while Bergamo is sixth.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Zhuang Yushan 16 points, Fujian women's volleyball team 3-0, Yunnan Zhang Yichan 16 points, Shenzhen 3-0 captures Sichuan_Main attack_Zhang Honglin_Yang Wenjin

You may also like

Serie A: Lecce-Verona 0-1 – Football

Spartan coach Priske: We still have four finals...

Andy Murray beats Tommy Paul in Aix-en-Provence final...

Chess – Bucharest Super Tournament: Ding Liren draws...

«Yes, we are of different origins»- breaking latest...

USFL Week 4 highlights: Birmingham Stallions defeat Pittsburgh...

The Eagles are back at the top of...

Botafogo, a reliable leader

Formula 1: Verstappen crowns catch-up in Miami

Philadelphia Sixers hold off Boston Celtics to tie...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy