Napoli win first game as champions

Napoli have won their first game as Italian football champions. The new champions beat Fiorentina 1-0 in front of a home crowd on Sunday, Victor Osimhen scoring the gold goal from a penalty in the 74th minute.

Last Thursday, Napoli secured the “Scudetto” for the third time in the club’s history with a 1-1 draw at Udinese.

Juve on the way to the premier class

Juventus Turin had previously achieved an important success in the fight for the Champions League places. The record champions celebrated a 2-0 away win at Atalanta Bergamo and jumped to second place in the table.

The goals were scored by Samuel Iling-Junior (56th) and Dusan Vlahovic (98th). Juventus’ lead over fifth-placed AC Milan is five points, while Bergamo is sixth.

